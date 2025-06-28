Royalton Barracks / DUI and LSA
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25B2003552
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Austin Soule
STATION: Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 06/27/2025 at approximately 2035 hours
STREET: Pomfret Rd
TOWN: Pomfret, Vermont
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Janine W. Putnam
AGE: 65
SEAT BELT? Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pomfret, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2021
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Crosstrek
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front End Damage
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks responded to the report of a vehicle that had crashed into a utility pole and driven away on Pomfret Rd in the town of Pomfret, Vermont. Troopers located the operator of the vehicle a short time later. Following an investigation, Troopers determined Janine Putnam, age 65, of Pomfret, VT was driving on Pomfret Rd, went off the roadway, striking a utility pole, and fled the scene.
Further investigation determined Putnam had operated a motor vehicle while impaired and was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and Leaving the Scene of an Accident, transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing, and released with a criminal citation to appear in Windsor County Superior (Criminal) Division at the below date/time.
MUG SHOT: Attached
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT: Windsor Superior Court - Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/08/2025 at 0830 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Sergeant Austin Soule
Vermont State Police
Royalton Barracks
2011 VT RT 107
Bethel, VT 05032
Tel: 802-234-9933
Email: Austin.Soule@vermont.gov
