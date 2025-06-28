Submit Release
News Search

There were 402 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,221 in the last 365 days.

Royalton Barracks / DUI and LSA

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 25B2003552                  

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Austin Soule

STATION: Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks                                  

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 06/27/2025 at approximately 2035 hours

STREET: Pomfret Rd

TOWN: Pomfret, Vermont

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Janine W. Putnam

AGE: 65

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pomfret, Vermont

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2021

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Crosstrek

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front End Damage

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks responded to the report of a vehicle that had crashed into a utility pole and driven away on Pomfret Rd in the town of Pomfret, Vermont. Troopers located the operator of the vehicle a short time later. Following an investigation, Troopers determined Janine Putnam, age 65, of Pomfret, VT was driving on Pomfret Rd, went off the roadway, striking a utility pole, and fled the scene.

 

Further investigation determined Putnam had operated a motor vehicle while impaired and was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and Leaving the Scene of an Accident, transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing, and released with a criminal citation to appear in Windsor County Superior (Criminal) Division at the below date/time.

 

 

MUG SHOT: Attached

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT: Windsor Superior Court - Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/08/2025 at 0830 hours      

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Sergeant Austin Soule

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks

2011 VT RT 107
Bethel, VT 05032
Tel: 802-234-9933

Email: Austin.Soule@vermont.gov

 

 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Royalton Barracks / DUI and LSA

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more