Royalton Barracks / DUI and LSA

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25B2003552

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Austin Soule

STATION: Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 06/27/2025 at approximately 2035 hours

STREET: Pomfret Rd

TOWN: Pomfret, Vermont

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Janine W. Putnam

AGE: 65

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pomfret, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2021

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Crosstrek

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front End Damage

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks responded to the report of a vehicle that had crashed into a utility pole and driven away on Pomfret Rd in the town of Pomfret, Vermont. Troopers located the operator of the vehicle a short time later. Following an investigation, Troopers determined Janine Putnam, age 65, of Pomfret, VT was driving on Pomfret Rd, went off the roadway, striking a utility pole, and fled the scene.

Further investigation determined Putnam had operated a motor vehicle while impaired and was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and Leaving the Scene of an Accident, transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing, and released with a criminal citation to appear in Windsor County Superior (Criminal) Division at the below date/time.

MUG SHOT: Attached

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT: Windsor Superior Court - Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/08/2025 at 0830 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Sergeant Austin Soule

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks

2011 VT RT 107

Bethel, VT 05032

Tel: 802-234-9933

Email: Austin.Soule@vermont.gov