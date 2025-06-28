Office of the Governor – Statement – Governor Green Statement on BLNR Decision

The following is attributable to Governor Josh Green, M.D.:

“The Board’s vote on the Army’s Final Environmental Impact Statement underscores the need for continued dialogue and shared responsibility when it comes to the future of state lands.

“The Army’s proposal to retain a smaller footprint on Oʻahu reflects a commitment to align important military training with community and environmental considerations. We acknowledge and appreciate the Army’s dedicated engagement throughout this process. As global threats grow more complex and regional stability becomes more fragile, Hawai‘i’s unique position at the heart of the Indo-Pacific makes it vital to the defense of both our islands and the nation — highlighting the importance of maintaining military readiness that is both effective and accountable to the communities it serves.

“Ensuring our Armed Forces remain prepared and resilient is a priority, and as we move forward, my administration is committed to working with all parties to ensure that next steps are guided by transparency, a shared sense of purpose, kuleana to future generations and long-term benefit to the people of Hawai‘i.”