Submit Release
News Search

There were 403 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,221 in the last 365 days.

Office of the Governor – Statement – Governor Green Statement on BLNR Decision

STATE OF HAWAIʻI
KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI
 
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
KE KIAʻĀINA
 

STATEMENT FROM GOVERNOR GREEN ON BLNR DECISION

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
June 27, 2025
The following is attributable to Governor Josh Green, M.D.:

“The Board’s vote on the Army’s Final Environmental Impact Statement underscores the need for continued dialogue and shared responsibility when it comes to the future of state lands.

“The Army’s proposal to retain a smaller footprint on Oʻahu reflects a commitment to align important military training with community and environmental considerations. We acknowledge and appreciate the Army’s dedicated engagement throughout this process. As global threats grow more complex and regional stability becomes more fragile, Hawai‘i’s unique position at the heart of the Indo-Pacific makes it vital to the defense of both our islands and the nation — highlighting the importance of maintaining military readiness that is both effective and accountable to the communities it serves.

“Ensuring our Armed Forces remain prepared and resilient is a priority, and as we move forward, my administration is committed to working with all parties to ensure that next steps are guided by transparency, a shared sense of purpose, kuleana to future generations and long-term benefit to the people of Hawai‘i.”

 # # #

Media Contacts:  
Erika Engle
Press Secretary
Office of the Governor, State of Hawai‘i
Office: 808-586-0120
Email: [email protected]

Makana McClellan
Director of Communications
Office of the Governor, State of Hawaiʻi
Cell: 808-265-0083
Email: [email protected]

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Office of the Governor – Statement – Governor Green Statement on BLNR Decision

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more