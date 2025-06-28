Submit Release
Supreme Court upholds ACA provision establishing Preventive Services Task Force

The Supreme Court June 27 voted 6-3 to uphold an Affordable Care Act provision creating an independent task force charged with making recommendations of preventive services that insurers must cover at no cost. The ruling reverses a June 2024 decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit, which partially affirmed a district court judgment that the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, the group charged with determining coverage of certain preventative services, was unconstitutional.  

“Preventive services like breast cancer screenings, colonoscopies, and medications to treat high cholesterol and blood pressure save lives and make communities healthier,” said AHA President and CEO Rick Pollack. “Today’s decision upholds the importance of evidence-based medicine and ensures that more Americans will be able to receive important preventive health care services at lower costs.” 

The AHA in February filed a friend-of-the-court brief in the Supreme Court, urging the justices to reverse the 5th Circuit ruling. 

