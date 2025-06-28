AHA’s Pollack details significant progress hospitals have made improving patient safety

AHA President and CEO Rick Pollack explains how hospitals have made meaningful progress in patient safety and delivering high-quality care, in a column published June 27 by the Future of Personal Health that also appeared in printed copies of USA Today.



“Keeping patients safe, providing quality care, and improving health are at the heart of everything hospitals and health systems do,” Pollack said. “Improvement is a journey that will continue for years to come by building on successful healthcare programming that makes a real, impactful difference in the lives of patients.”

