Submit Release
News Search

There were 401 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,219 in the last 365 days.

AHA’s Pollack details significant progress hospitals have made improving patient safety

AHA President and CEO Rick Pollack explains how hospitals have made meaningful progress in patient safety and delivering high-quality care, in a column published June 27 by the Future of Personal Health that also appeared in printed copies of USA Today. 
 
“Keeping patients safe, providing quality care, and improving health are at the heart of everything hospitals and health systems do,” Pollack said. “Improvement is a journey that will continue for years to come by building on successful healthcare programming that makes a real, impactful difference in the lives of patients.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AHA’s Pollack details significant progress hospitals have made improving patient safety

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more