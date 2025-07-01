Ryan Dashefsky’s 'Positive Path' Is Uplifting Teens Across New York City

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an age where many teenagers feel overwhelmed by negative news and social pressures, high school junior Ryan Dashefsky is spearheading “The Positive Path,” a social media initiative that spreads joy, kindness, and connection through authentic, unscripted stories. By interviewing teens across New York City on their sources of joy, “The Positive Path” amplifies moments of happiness and encourages resilience.

“As a teen myself, I know how easy it is to feel lost or weighed down,” says Dashefsky. “My initiative reminds people that even in a fast-paced, noisy city like New York, joy still exists and is worth sharing.”

Launched in January, Dashefsky began by creating a safe, low-pressure space for peers to share the small, meaningful moments that brought them joy during challenging times. Filmed on the streets of New York City, the project embraces the city’s diversity and energy, spotlighting real voices and relatable experiences. The resulting videos garnered hundreds of likes, shares, and comments on Instagram. One teen replied, “I didn’t think anyone else felt like this; it’s comforting to hear people talk about the little joys in life.”

In addition to cultivating a growing digital community of optimism, Dashefsky's interview process uplifted participants. In several follow-up messages, individuals expressed gratitude, sharing that the conversations made them feel seen, heard, and valued.

“Seeing people’s eyes light up when they talk about what makes them happy, and knowing others are watching and smiling too is incredibly rewarding,” says Dashefsky. “Spreading positivity isn’t about being perfect. It’s about showing up, being kind, and creating space for joy.”

Dashefsky hopes to continue expanding the initiative in college by collaborating with student mental health organizations, hosting digital challenges to promote optimism and gratitude, and developing a digital journal for students to track their mindset and personal growth.

About Ryan Dashefsky

Ryan Dashefsky is a junior at Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School in New York City. Beyond her work on The Positive Path, she tutors underprivileged children in English and math, and volunteers with older adults living with dementia and other cognitive disabilities, helping them with daily tasks and companionship. She hopes to become a psychologist, a goal driven by her passion to help others feel happy and supported.

