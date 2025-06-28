Family Business Governance, Insights on Tax Bill Status Featured in Two New Podcasts from Family Enterprise USA

Family Business Magazine’s Bill Rock and Capitol Hill Experts, Russ Sullivan and Michael Hawthorne, Speak with Host Pat Soldano on ‘Voice of Capitol Hill’

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Family business governance and the status of the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” are the subjects of two new “Voice of Family Business on Capitol Hill” podcasts from Family Enterprise USA.The podcast on the importance of “Family Business Governance” features Bill Rock, Chief Executive Officer, MLR Media, a media and events company that publishes Family Business, Directors & Boards, FO Pro, and Private Company Director magazines.In the 30-minute podcast, Family Enterprise USA President, Pat Soldano, and Rock discuss how family-owned businesses govern themselves, the difference between corporate governance and family business governance, and how governance can affect the growth and success of family-owned businesses.In the second podcast, entitled “ Where is Congress on The New Tax Bill ?”, Soldano hosts top tax and Congress experts Russ Sullivan of the law and government affairs firm, Brownstein, and Michael Hawthorne of the law and government affairs firm, Squire Patton Boggs.In this episode, the experts update listeners on how the extension of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act is working its way through Congress, what the bill’s provisions look like right now, and how it will affect family-owned businesses.Both podcasts are available now on Spotify and other podcast platforms, as well as on Family Enterprise USA Podcasts.Importance of GovernanceIn the podcast on “Family Business Governance,” Rock and Soldano discuss the rules and practices that effectively guide a family-owned business.“Family governance is the process families use to make decisions and to provide a forum for the family to communicate its values and long-term goals,” says Rock during the discussion. “Creating a family council is a key step in this process, though only a minority of family businesses have established family councils,” he says.The podcast also delves into the critical differences between corporate and family business governance, how to compensate private company board members, and the mechanisms in establishing strong governance best practices.Tracking ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’In the tax bill episode, the conversation between Sullivan, Hawthorne, and Soldano covers the expected weeks long approval and amendment process between the Senate and House chambers, the stumbling blocks, how the tax bill will be paid for through spending cuts, and who will be the winners and losers.“The winners are every American except those making over one million dollars a year,” says Sullivan during the discussion. “We expect ninety percent will be better off with this bill,” he adds, including family-owned businesses.In the episode, Soldano asks the experts if they “are optimistic about the passage of the bill?”“President Trump is engaged and will keep working on disagreements,” says Hawthorne. “I’m optimistic that by the end of the summer the bill should be approved,” he says.“With each of our podcasts, we hope to offer insights and expertise on the issues affecting family-owned businesses,” Soldano said about podcast series. “Family businesses are the country’s greatest economic engine, and their challenges are different than traditional corporations,” she said. “It’s important that we get our messages out to our lawmakers so they can create policies that help the long-term success of family businesses of all sizes and in all industries.”Soldano is also President, Policy and Taxation Group, the sister policy organization of Family Enterprise USA. Both organizations advocate for family-owned businesses, family offices, and successful families.About Family Enterprise USAFamily Enterprise USA promotes generationally owned family business creation, growth, viability, and sustainability by advocating for family businesses and their lifetime of savings with Congress in Washington DC. Since 2007, Family Enterprise USA has represented and celebrated all sizes, professions, and industries of family-owned enterprises and multi-generational employers. It is a bipartisan 501.c3 organization. www.familyenterpriseusa.com About Policy and Taxation GroupPolicy and Taxation Group (PATG) is the Voice in Washington, D.C., of Family Offices and Successful families. PATG is focused exclusively on the Tax and Economic Issues that impact them. Since 1995, PATG has been the leading advocacy group working to reduce and eliminate estate, gift, and GST taxes while blocking increased income and capital gains taxes, the creation of a wealth tax, and other hostile tax policies that punish hard work and success. PATG is a 501(c)(4) organization comprised of families directly or indirectly impacted by these harmful taxes and regulations. For more information or to support, see www.policyandtaxationgroup.com

