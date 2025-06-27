STN: 125835

Proper Name: COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA

Tradename: MNEXSPIKE

Manufacturer: ModernaTX, Inc.

Indication: For active immunization to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2).

MNEXSPIKE is approved for use in individuals who have been previously vaccinated with any COVID-19 vaccine and are: 65 years of age and older, or 12 through 64 years of age with at least one underlying condition that puts them at high risk for severe outcomes from COVID-19.

Content current as of: 06/27/2025



