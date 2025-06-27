STN: 125835
Proper Name: COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA
Tradename: MNEXSPIKE
Manufacturer: ModernaTX, Inc.
Indication:
- For active immunization to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2).
- MNEXSPIKE is approved for use in individuals who have been previously vaccinated with any COVID-19 vaccine and are:
- 65 years of age and older, or
- 12 through 64 years of age with at least one underlying condition that puts them at high risk for severe outcomes from COVID-19.