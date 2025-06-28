Governor Newsom announces appointments 6.27.25

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:



Neal Payton, of Santa Monica, has been appointed to the State Historical Resources Commission. Payton has been Senior Principal at Torti Gallas + Partners since 1996. He was Associate Professor of Architecture at The Catholic University of America from 1987 to 1996. He is a member of American Institute of Architects and the Congress for New Urbanism. He earned a Master of Architecture degree from Syracuse University and a Bachelor of Architecture degree from Carnegie Mellon University. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Payton is a Democrat.

Yong Ping Chen, of Camarillo, has been reappointed to the California Acupuncture Board, where she has served since 2020. Chen has been a Professor at Alhambra Medical University since 2020 and an Acupuncturist at Chen’s Chinese Medicine Clinic since 2002. She was Director of the Experimental Acupuncture Teaching Department and Laboratory at Guangzhou University of Chinese Medicine from 2000 to 2002. Chen was Associate Professor and Deputy Chief Physician at Southern Medical University from 1989 to 1997. She was a Physician and Proctologist at Linhai Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital from 1984 to 1986. Chen is a Member of the Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs Association. She earned a Doctor of Medicine and Doctor of Philosophy degrees in Integrative Chinese and Western Medicine from Guangzhou University of Chinese Medicine, a Master of Science degree in Classical Chinese Medicine from Zhejiang Chinese Medical University, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Integrative Chinese and Western Medicine from Zhejiang Chinese Medical University. This position requires Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Chen is a Democrat.

Hyun “Francisco” Kim, of Fremont, has been reappointed to the California Acupuncture Board, where he has served since 2018. Kim has been an Acupuncture Practitioner at Harmony Holistic Wellness Center since 2019, Clinic Director and Acupuncturist at Healtones Medical Clinic since 2014, and Adjunct Clinical Instructor at Touro University California, College of Osteopathic Medicine since 2014. He was Partner at Eastridge Medical Group from 2012 to 2013. Kim was Owner of St. Francis Clinic from 2004 to 2012. Kim is a Member of the Association of Korean Asian Medicine and Acupuncture. He earned a Master of Science degree in Oriental Medicine and Acupuncture from South Baylo University. This position requires Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Kim is registered without party preference.

Gregory Leung, of San Francisco, has been reappointed to the California Acupuncture Board, where he has served since 2024. Leung held several roles at the California Department of Public Health from 2001 to 2023, including Health Facilities Evaluator Nurse, Health Facilities Evaluator Supervisor, and Health Facilities Evaluator Nurse. He was a Medical Nurse at Alta Bates Summit Medical Center from 2000 to 2001. Leung was a Medical Charge Nurse at Willow Tree Convalescent Hospital from 2000 to 2001. He was a Home Visit Nurse at Corinthian Medical Services from 1990 to 2001. Leung was an Assistant to the Nurse Director at Parc Pacific Convalescent Hospital from 1998 to 1999. He was a Nurse Assistant at Chinese Hospital from 1997 to 1998. Leung was a Nurse Assistant at Jesuit Community Infirmary from 1993 to 1996. He is a member of the Chinese American Democratic Club and the Lions Club. Leung earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Accounting from California State University, San Francisco and a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from the University of San Francisco. This position requires Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Leung is a Democrat.

Justin Huft, of Colton, has been reappointed to the California Board of Behavioral Sciences where he has served since 2021. Huft has been a Marriage and Family Therapist in Private Practice since 2023, an Adjunct Lecturer for the Psychology and Sociology Departments at El Camino Community College since 2018, and an Adjunct Lecturer in the Psychology Department at California State University, Fullerton since 2016. He was a Marriage and Family Therapist and Clinical Program Director at Creative Care Calabasas from 2016 to 2023. He is a Member of the California Marriage and Family Therapy Association, American Association of Marriage and Family Therapists, American Sociological Association and Pacific Sociological Association. Huft earned a Master of Arts degree in Marriage and Family Therapy from Chapman University, a Master of Arts degree in Sociology from Arizona State University, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology and Social Behavior and Social Ecology from the University of California, Irvine. This position requires Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Huft is a member of the Peace and Freedom Party.

Kelly X. Ranasinghe, of El Centro, has been reappointed to the California Board of Behavioral Sciences, where he has served since 2020. Ranasinghe has served as a Deputy County Counsel in the Imperial County Counsel’s Office since 2020. He was Managing Partner at Henderson and Ranasinghe LLP from 2017 to 2020. Ranasinghe was Senior Program Attorney at the National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges from 2014 to 2017. Ranasinghe served as a Deputy Public Defender at the Imperial County Public Defender’s Office from 2011 to 2014. He was a Deputy Public Defender at the San Diego County Public Defender’s Office from 2008 to 2010. He is a member of the National Alliance on Mental Illness and the National Association of Counsel for Children. Ranasinghe earned a Juris Doctor degree in Criminal Justice from the California Western School of Law. This position requires Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Ranasinghe is a Democrat.

Annette Walker, of Corona, has been reappointed to the California Board of Behavioral Sciences, where she has served since 2021. Walker has been the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ReinventU! since 2024. She was a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Consultant at DEI Consulting from 2021 to 2024. Walker was Diversity and Inclusion Officer at Life Chiropractic College West from 2020 to 2021. She was Director of Graduate Admissions at California State University, East Bay from 2005 to 2019. Walker was a Personnel Commissioner at Hayward Unified School District from 2010 to 2011. She was a General Counselor and Instructor at Chabot-Las Positas Community College District from 1998 to 2004. Walker was a Bilingual Elementary School Teacher at Ravenswood City School District from 1993 to 1997. She earned a Doctor of Education in Organizational Leadership from University of San Francisco, a Master of Science degree in Education and Psychological studies from California State University, East Bay, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Sociology from California State University, Fullerton. This position requires Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Walker is a Democrat.