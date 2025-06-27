Submit Release
H.R. 866, ROUTERS Act

H.R. 866 would require the Department of Commerce to study the national security risks and cybersecurity vulnerabilities posed by consumer routers, modems, and devices that combine a modem and a router that are designed, manufactured, or supplied by organizations owned or controlled by China, Iran, North Korea, or Russia. H.R. 866 would require the department to report those results to the Congress.

