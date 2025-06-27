Viva Eve Celebrates Women Putting Their Health First with 'Fibroid Awareness Month 2025: Honorary Patient Dinner'

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Viva Eve is proud to announce its upcoming event, Fibroid Awareness Month 2025: Honorary Patient Dinner, hosted by co-founders Dr. James Gohar and Nehal Farouky. This special evening will recognize and celebrate the women who have taken control of their fibroid and adenomyosis care, and who trusted Viva Eve to support them on that journey.This dinner honors those patients while encouraging them to bring along a guest, a woman who may also be facing similar challenges but hasn’t yet found the answers or support she needs. It’s about more than health, it’s about healing in community.Guests will enjoy a beautiful evening of dinner, drinks, and live music. Viva Eve’s own patient advocate and recording artist, Arye Harmony, will take the stage to perform and share her story.This year’s celebration includes a featured partnership with The New Body Project™—The New Body Project is Brooklyn’s first & only all Women’s Bootcamp fitness studio dedicated to building unshakable confidence and true sense of belonging. Founded by Nundiah Danielle Edwards, a powerhouse in the wellness community, who discovered she had fibroids herself while running a successful fitness program.“I had no idea I had fibroids,” said Edwards. “I was in the best shape of my life, training other women to feel strong and healthy, but I was ignoring my own pain. That experience taught me that no matter how fit you are, you still need to listen to your body. Finding the right care changed everything for me. Today, through The New Body Project™ and Atrium82™, I’ve created not just a space for women to work out, but a safe space where they can heal, connect, and host micro events that build community and confidence.”-Nundiah Danielle Edwards, Founder of The New Body Project™ & Atrium82™“Our patients inspire us every day,” said Nehal Farouky, co-founder of Viva Eve. “This dinner is about celebrating their strength and showing other women what’s possible when you take your health into your own hands.”The Honorary Patient Dinner is part of Viva Eve’s continued commitment to offering more than treatment—it’s about building community, celebrating transformation, and supporting women through every step of their health journey.Event DetailsEvent: 2025 Fibroid Awareness Month Honorary Patient DinnerDate: Saturday, June 28, 2025 at 6:30 PMLocation: Viva Eve – ManhattanNote: This event is by invitation onlyAbout Viva EveViva Eve is a women's health practice focused on comprehensive, compassionate care for fibroids and adenomyosis. Co-founded by Dr. James Gohar and Nehal Farouky, Viva Eve blends advanced medical treatments with patient-first support. Learn more at www.vivaeve.com About The New Body Project™The New Body Project™ is a Brooklyn-based fitness studio founded by Nundiah Danielle Edwards. Built by women, for women, it’s a community-centered space focused on strength, confidence, and transformation. Learn more at www.thenewbodyproject.com

