Ilham Aliyev received credentials of incoming ambassador of Iran

AZERBAIJAN, June 27 - President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received the credentials of Mojtaba Demirchilou, the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran, on June 27.

The ambassador presented his credentials to the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev then held a conversation with the ambassador.

The head of state fondly recalled yesterday’s phone conversation with the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, as well as the discussions held during Masoud Pezeshkian’s visit to Azerbaijan. The President noted that the visit marked a new chapter in the overall development of relations between the two countries.

President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that the statements and ideas expressed by Masoud Pezeshkian during his visit to Azerbaijan were very positively received by the Azerbaijani public.

The head of state also underlined that Azerbaijan was among the first countries to express its position regarding the recent tensions between Iran and Israel, condemning the escalation and once again offering condolences over the loss of Iranian citizens during the conflict. President Ilham Aliyev pointed out that certain circles and media representatives were spreading rumors and false information aimed at damaging Azerbaijan-Iran relations in the context of these tensions. The Azerbaijani leader described all such claims as complete nonsense.

Mojtaba Demirchilou stressed that the supreme leadership of the Islamic Republic of Iran also attaches great importance to the development of relations with Azerbaijan.

The ambassador noted that relations between Azerbaijan and Iran are based on friendship, neighborliness, and brotherhood. He emphasized that Iran highly values Azerbaijan’s principled and firm position regarding the recent tensions between Iran and Israel and expressed gratitude for this stance. The ambassador also stated that the Iranian side is fully confident that Azerbaijani territory will never be used against Iran and that the Azerbaijani state will never allow such a scenario.

The diplomat further expressed appreciation for the favorable conditions created for the transit of foreign and Iranian citizens through Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the sides held extensive discussions on the prospects for bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran across political, economic, trade, cultural, humanitarian, and other areas. The discussions also covered the development of the North-South transport corridor, the construction of the automobile bridge over the Araz River connecting the Aghband and Kelale checkpoints, and the overall development of the Araz transport corridor.