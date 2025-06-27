Bogner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services Celebrates Over 62 Years of Compassionate Care in North Ridgeville

Now in its third generation, the Bogner family continues to set the standard for meaningful, personalized funeral and cremation services in Lorain County.

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OH, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For more than six decades, Bogner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been a cornerstone of care and compassion in North Ridgeville and surrounding communities. Located at 36625 Center Ridge Road, the funeral home continues to serve families with the same heartfelt dedication that began in 1963, when Harold and Kathy Bogner opened North Ridgeville’s first funeral home.Today, under the leadership of David and Mary Beth Bogner, along with their son Nicholas David Bogner, the third generation of Bogners carries forward a proud legacy of community-focused service—combining deep tradition with thoughtful innovation. In 2013, the Bogner family became the first full service funeral home in Lorain County to offer an on-site crematory, ensuring families receive seamless care without their loved one ever leaving the facility for the cremation to take place.“At Bogner Family Funeral Home, we believe that every life is worth celebrating in a meaningful way,” said David Bogner, licensed funeral director and embalmer. “We’re here not only to provide exceptional service, but to help families begin the healing process with dignity and support.”The funeral home offers a full range of funeral, cremation, memorial, and veteran services , all of which can be personalized to reflect the values, beliefs, and unique personality of the individual being honored. With licensed directors available 24/7 and a dedicated team—including Joseph Erni and multiple generations of the Bogner family—families can expect genuine compassion, clear guidance, and professional care at every step.In 1997, the family built a spacious, state-of-the-art facility on Center Ridge Road. Designed with comfort in mind, the one-level space offers accessibility for all visitors. In 2023, they expanded services further with the addition of the Life Celebration Center, a modern venue directly across from the funeral home that hosts catered luncheons, tribute gatherings, and celebration of life services for up to 150 guests.The Bogner family also emphasizes pre-need planning as an act of love—allowing individuals to make choices in advance, easing the burden on their families and ensuring their wishes are fulfilled. Aftercare support is also available to help guide families through the weeks and months following a loss.With over 62 years of continued service and a legacy rooted in integrity, the Bogner Family remains committed to serving North Ridgeville and all of Lorain county with excellence, compassion, and a personal touch that only a family-owned business can provide.To learn more about their services or to speak with a funeral director, visit www.bognerfamilyfuneralhome.com or call (440) 327-2955.

