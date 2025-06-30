EMBank Off to a Good Start in 2025, with Deposits up by a Third and Investments in Technology

The amount of deposits in our bank reached EUR 171 million this year, with a growth of 37.8 per cent compared to the same period of last year.” — Sarp Demiray, CEO of European Merchant Bank (EMBank)

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the economic situation in Lithuania took a somewhat more positive turn in the first quarter of 2025, financial companies are following suit. European Merchant Bank (“ EMBank ”) recorded a more than one-third increase in deposits as of March 2025 compared to the same period last year, as well as increased net interest income and investments in modern technological solutions and team development.EMBank CEO Sarp Demiray notes that the bank’s first quarter was marked by consistency – growth was recorded in key areas of activity, thus maintaining a stable pace of operations and continuing investments in long-term efficiency. According to Mr Demiray, some of EMBank’s indicators were significantly higher than the half-year national averages published by the Bank of Lithuania. This indicates that smaller market players are gaining more and more trust in the financial sector.“With quite a bit of competition in the financial services sector, it’s important to act purposefully and build trust. The amount of deposits in our bank reached EUR 171 million this year, with a growth of 37.8 per cent compared to the same period of last year. For comparison, the average total deposit growth in Lithuanian banks during the same period was just 16.3 per cent. The above-average growth reflects a noticeable increase in customer confidence in our bank,” says Mr Demiray.EMBank recorded other statistical growth as well. In the first quarter, net interest income grew by 4.0 per cent to EUR 1.04 million this year, while net income reached EUR 2.8 million in Q1 2025, with a growth rate of 8 per cent compared to the previous year.The bank’s business loan portfolio also showed growth, increasing by 6 per cent to EUR 38.5 million. Meanwhile, net profit realised as EUR 316,000 this year, even though the Bank has undertaken significant investments for strengthening its infrastructure and product and service assortment. EMBank Chairman of the Board, Ekmel Cilingir, notes that the bank is investing decisively in its team and advanced solutions.“These changes were driven by a conscious decision to invest in team development and the latest technological solutions, which will increase the efficiency and competitiveness of the bank’s operations in the future. While our quarterly results reflect remarkable achievements, our primary interest is on long-term and consistent growth, as well as having strong and established relationships with our clients and partners,” emphasises Mr Cilingir.According to Mr Cilingir, EMBank is consistently adapting its products to meet the current needs of businesses and anticipate future requirements. For this reason, the bank is purposefully expanding its product range while also investing in strengthening its infrastructure.

