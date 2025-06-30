The Partnership for Economic Innovation Adds Mike Madsen to its Board of Directors

Former Honeywell Aerospace CEO brings industry leadership to advance Arizona's innovation economy

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Partnership for Economic Innovation (PEI) , a passionate collective of business and community leaders dedicated to accelerating Arizona's economic opportunities, announces Mike Madsen, former President and CEO of Honeywell Aerospace, has joined its board of directors. Madsen brings extensive industry knowledge and leadership experience to PEI's mission of positioning Arizona as a global leader in advanced technology and manufacturing.Madsen has already had an impact with the organization integrating a forward-looking and industry-led initiative to create an environment where Arizona companies and residents can thrive and prosper through innovation. This work aligns with PEI’s focus on fostering smarter growth in Greater Phoenix and will enhance PEI's ability to drive collaboration between industry, academia, and government."Mike Madsen brings invaluable industry expertise and a proven track record of leadership that will help advance PEI's mission to accelerate economic opportunities in Arizona," said Chris Camacho, President and CEO of the Greater Phoenix Economic Council and PEI Board Member. "His influence in driving a future-focused vision with PEI that engages the private sector solidifies the market's standing as a global hub for innovation and advanced manufacturing."During his tenure at Honeywell Aerospace, Madsen led a global organization with a strong presence in Arizona whose products and services are found on virtually every commercial, defense and space aircraft. With more than three decades of aerospace experience, he has held various executive positions, leading multi-billion-dollar business units and global support functions."Arizona must fully participate in the advanced innovation economy to achieve resilient, smarter growth that benefits everyone," said Mike Madsen, former President and CEO of Honeywell Aerospace. "I'm committed to helping create an environment where any company with a presence in Arizona and our residents can thrive through higher value production, more high-paying jobs, increased entrepreneurship, and greater local investment. I admire PEI for their dedicated work making this vision a reality."Madsen's extensive background includes serving as Vice President of Integrated Supply Chain for Honeywell Aerospace and President of Honeywell Aerospace Defense and Space. He began his career at Honeywell as an engine performance engineer and advanced through positions of increasing responsibility in program management. Madsen earned his B.S. in aerospace engineering from Arizona State University and his M.B.A. from Duke University.To learn more about the Partnership for Economic Innovation and its initiatives, visit www.azpei.org ABOUT THE PARTNERSHIP FOR ECONOMIC INNOVATIONPartnership for Economic Innovation is a passionate collective of business and community leaders dedicated to accelerating Arizona’s economic opportunities. We believe innovators are problem solvers who come from anywhere, if they have access to pathways to do so — which is why PEI is investing in community-building technology and R&D designed to make Arizona more resilient and empower innovators to bring world-changing ideas to market. PEI initiatives include: Applied Research Centers initiative is accelerating the development of emerging technology products in biomedical, semiconductor adjacent, and climate/clean technologies with the potential to radically transform healthcare, and keep us safer and more secure. The Connective , Greater Phoenix’s internationally acclaimed Smart Region collaborative, convening cities, industries and entrepreneurs to lay the open innovation groundwork to solve regional challenges.###

