The Greater Miami Aviation Association Announces New Additions to Board of Directors

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Greater Miami Aviation Association ( GMAA ) is proud to announce the appointment of two esteemed leaders to its Board of Directors: Ana Finol, Assistant Director of the Miami-Dade Aviation Department (MDAD), and Pamela Fuertes, Dean of the Miami Dade College (MDC) School of Business.“We are thrilled to welcome Ana and Pamela to the GMAA Board of Directors,” said Aviv Tzur, Board President. “Their expertise, leadership, and commitment to advancing aviation and business in our community will further strengthen our mission.”Ana Finol brings decades of experience in aviation operations, strategy, and public service through her role at MDAD, helping guide the growth and modernization of one of the busiest airport systems in the United States.Pamela Fuertes is a distinguished leader in education, workforce development, and business strategy, with a passion for connecting academic excellence to industry advancement. As Dean of the MDC School of Business, she brings valuable insights into talent development and innovation.“These two amazing leaders will help make our board even more versatile and effective as we continue building the future of aviation in South Florida,” said Silvia Gutierrez, TIC Aerospace CEO and GMAA Board Member. “Their perspectives are exactly what we need to support the next generation of aviation professionals and ensure industry excellence.”For more information about GMAA and its mission, visit www.gmaa.aero About The Greater Miami Aviation AssociationAbout the Greater Miami Aviation Association (GMAA)Founded in 1927, the Greater Miami Aviation Association (GMAA) is a leading non‑profit dedicated to promoting excellence in South Florida’s aviation community. Through its signature GMAA‑Batchelor Aviation Scholarship Fund (formerly the Grover Loening Scholarship Fund), GMAA annually awards scholarships based on academic achievement, aviation experience, leadership, and financial need to local college students pursuing aviation and aviation-related degrees. Supported by the legacy of aviation pioneer George E. Batchelor, whose contributions have helped distribute millions in scholarships since its inception the fund is sustained through initiatives like the Wright Brothers Memorial Awards Gala and Golf Tournament. Scholarship recipients are selected from South Florida institutions and must utilize funds within a year of award.. GMAA also fosters professional growth through networking events, mentorship programs, and community engagement—continuing its mission of advancing aviation professionalism in the region.

