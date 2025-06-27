NC Mining Commission, rules committee to meet next month
The North Carolina Mining Commission and its rules committee are scheduled to hold meetings this month, which will be available to the public in Raleigh or online.
The Mining Rules Committee will meet at 2 p.m. on July 1, 2025, online via WebEx.
N.C. Mining Commission Rules Committee.
- When: 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 1, 2025
- Where: Webex Meeting
- Meeting ID: 2427 900 7744
- Passcode: RulesComm_Public
- Join by phone: +1-415-655-0003 US Toll
- Access code: 2427 900 7744
- Passcode: 78537267
An in-person listening station will also be available in the Fifth Floor Conference Room at the Archdale Building in Raleigh for those who cannot attend online.
The North Carolina Mining Commission will meet at 12 p.m. July 8, 2025.
- When: 12 p.m. Tuesday, July 8, 2025
- Where: Ground Floor Hearing Room, Archdale Building, 512 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh 26704 or join online
-
Webex Meeting
- Meeting ID: 2420 150 0869
- Passcode: MC_July2025
- Join by phone: +1-415-655-0003 US Toll
- Access code: 2420 150 0869
- Passcode: 62058593
The North Carolina Mining Commission has five voting members and two non-voting members.
Among its duties, the North Carolina Mining Commission sets rules for the administration of mining resources in the state. It acts as an advisory body to the Governor and creates rules for granting aid provided by federal authorities.
