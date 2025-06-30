Inga Ellzey Billing Companies to Exhibit at 2025 AAD Innovation Academy

Submit Release
Inga Ellzey, expert on dermatology coding, documentation, reimbursement, and billing

Cut Through the Billing Chaos: Real Solutions for Real Dermatology Practices

We prioritize events like the Innovation Academy because they help our team stay closely connected to the needs of dermatology practices.”
— Inga Ellzey, Founder of Inga Ellzey Billing Companies
CASSELBERRY, FL, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inga Ellzey Billing Companies will be an exhibitor at the 2025 AAD Innovation Academy, taking place July 10–13 in Chicago, Illinois. The company will welcome attendees at booth 608 throughout the event.

The American Academy of Dermatology’s Innovation Academy is a dynamic four-day event that brings together dermatology professionals from across the country. It offers a mix of forward-thinking education and meaningful networking opportunities, giving attendees a chance to stay current on the latest clinical insights while building valuable connections with peers and industry leaders.

“We prioritize events like the Innovation Academy because they help our team stay closely connected to the needs of dermatology practices,” said Inga Ellzey, Founder of the Inga Ellzey Billing Companies. “These face-to-face conversations provide valuable insight into the challenges providers are navigating, and they allow us to continue shaping our services around what truly makes a difference.”

Inga Ellzey Billing Companies provides specialized services such as claims processing, tracking, appeals, and in-depth revenue reporting. Attending events like the AAD’s Innovation Academy allows the team to pair real-time industry updates with data-backed strategies, helping practices make informed decisions that improve financial performance.

To learn more about Inga Ellzey Billing Companies, visit https://www.dermatologybilling.com.

