Smart Irrigation Market Anticipated to Hit $5.57 Billion by 2030, with Registers Steady 13.9% CAGR

Smart irrigation market size was valued at $1.44 billion in 2020, is projected to reach $5.57 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.9% from 2021 to 2030.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Smart Irrigation Market By Type (Climate Based and Sensor Based) Component (Controllers, Sensors, Meters, and Others), and End Use (Agriculture, Golf Course, Residential, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030.” The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market. The global smart irrigation market size was valued at $1.44 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $5.57 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.9% from 2021 to 2030.Request Sample Copy of Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2551 The key factor that drives the growth of the smart irrigation device market share include availability of advanced features in irrigation system, surge in government initiatives and policies to promote water conservation & farming, and rise in penetration of automated monitoring systems in the farming sector. The key factors that hamper the smart irrigation market growth are high initial investment and maintenance cost and lack of skilled workforce in the developing regions for operating the technology. The opportunity lies in the growing demand for 5G networks for remote monitoring and growing adoption of smart technologies and smart infrastructures among regions.The smart irrigation market share is segmented on the basis of type, component, end use and region. By type, the market is bifurcated into climate based and sensor based. By component the market is segmented into controllers, sensors, meters and others. By end use, the market is analyzed across agriculture (conventional method, farming, and greenhouse), residential and others. Region-wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA along with their prominent countries.By type, it is fragmented into climate based and sensor based. Among all technology, climate based were the highest revenue generating segment that accounted for $763.3 million in 2020. However, the advance tracker device segment is expected to witness the fastest growth at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period.By end use, the smart irrigation industry is divided into agriculture, golf course, residential, and others. The residential sector is the fastest growing application segment, to register a CAGR of 17.10%, during the smart irrigation market forecast period. However, the agriculture segment is the highest revenue-generating segment that accounted for $520.4 million in 2020.By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America was the highest revenue-generating segment that was valued at $483.1 million in 2020. This region is further expected to attain a market value of $566.7million by 2022, to grow at a CAGR of 11.20%. According to smart irrigation market trends, Europe is expected to maintain its dominant position over the forecast period. LAMEA and Asia-Pacific are the second and third leading regions of the smart irrigation market, respectively.Buy This Research Report (256 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/f71a3e34a5c8e7cfe47d2e007de59290 The key players profiled in this report include Rain Bird Corporation, The Toro Company, Hunter Industries, CALSENSE, ET Water Systems, Inc., HydroPoint Data Systems, Weathermatic, Rachio Inc., Stevens Water Monitoring System, Orbit Irrigation Products Inc. These key players have adopted several strategies, such as new product launch & development, acquisition, partnership & collaboration, and business expansion, to increase their footprint in the smart irrigation devices industry during the forecast period.Analyst ReviewThe smart irrigation market is competitive, owing to strong presence of existing vendors. Smart irrigation vendors, who have access to extensive technical and financial resources, are anticipated to gain a competitive edge over their rivals as they have the capacity to cater to the market requirements. The competitive environment in this market is expected to further intensify with increase in technological innovations, product extensions, and different strategies adopted by key vendors.The smart irrigation market holds a substantial scope for growth on a global scale. Its contribution to the market is anticipated to increase significantly within the span of the forecasted period. Recent discoveries and innovations have created vast opportunities for numerous players to step in the smart irrigation market.The surge in demand for 5G network for remote monitoring and the rise in advanced features in irrigation system drive the market growth. High initial investment and maintenance cost and lack of skilled workforce in developing regions for operating the technology is the biggest limitation for the market growth. Surge in competition and reduced awareness among small scale manufactures are the key factors that hamper the growth of the market. Increase in awareness for need of smart irrigation and rise in requirement of water conservation are the factors opportunistic for the market growth.Key Benefits For Stakeholders:➢ This study comprises analytical depiction of the smart irrigation market size along with the current trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.➢ The overall smart irrigation market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.➢ The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.➢ The present smart irrigation market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2028 to benchmark the financial competency.➢ Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and the sensor market share of key vendors.➢ The report includes the market trends and the smart irrigation industry share of key vendors.Reasons to Buy This Robotic Sensors Market Report:➢ Procure strategically important competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D strategies.➢ Recognize emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.➢ Classify potential new clients or partners in the target demographic.➢ Develop tactical initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies.➢ Plan mergers and acquisitions meritoriously by identifying Top Manufacturer.➢ Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and Scope.➢ Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 2-4 working days of order.➢ Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high-quality data and analysis.➢ Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.Enquiry About Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2551 Explore AMR's Extensive ongoing Coverage on Semiconductor and Electronics Domain:➢ Fluid Sensors Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030➢ EO/IR Gimbal Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030➢ Wireless Charging Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027➢ Wafer Level Packaging Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030➢ Transparent Conductive Films Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030➢ Ground Penetrating Radar Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030➢ Collision Avoidance System Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030➢ System in Package (SiP) Technology Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

