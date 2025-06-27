July trout stocking schedule for the Salmon Region

The stocking date and number of fish are approximate. Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on conditions. Dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.

Anglers can find more detailed information on each of these waters, including maps, facilities, species present, stocking records, and fishing rules by visiting the Fishing Planner on Fish and Game’s website.

Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2025-2027 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.