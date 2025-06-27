Rainbow trout stocking schedule for July 2025 in the Magic Valley Region
For maps of these fishing locations and other angling destinations, please visit the Idaho Fish Planner.
Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules.
Be sure to pick up a copy of the 2025-2027 Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations, and bag limits at any Idaho Fish and Game regional office or most sporting goods stores statewide.
