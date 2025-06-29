Youth Volleyball Summer Camp in Fort Lauderdale Now Enrolling for Summer 2025

FORT LAUDERDALE , FL, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fort Lauderdale United Volleyball (FL United VB) is excited to announce open registration for its Beginner & Intermediate Athletes Clinic, a five-week youth volleyball summer camp designed to help players ages 10 to 15 build core skills, confidence, and game understanding in a fun and competitive environment.

Hosted at Parkway Christian School in Davie, FL, the camp will run from June 30 to August 1, 2025, welcoming athletes of all experience levels—from brand new players to those refining their fundamentals ahead of school or club tryouts.

This program is ideal for families searching for beginner volleyball summer camps or parents looking for skill-building summer sports camps in South Florida.

About the Camp: Fundamentals & Game Play

Led by FL United VB’s professional coaching staff, the Beginner & Intermediate Clinic emphasizes:

- Skill Development: Serving, passing, setting, hitting, and team play concepts

- Agility & Footwork: Reaction drills, footwork patterns, and defensive movement

- Game Strategy: Defensive techniques, transitions, and controlled scrimmages

- Mini Tournament Fridays: Athletes are grouped by performance for a competitive and fun end-of-week tournament

Campers receive high-volume reps with personalized feedback, ensuring technical growth and on-court confidence. The program fosters both individual development and team communication, making it a well-rounded training experience.

Camp Logistics & Registration Info

- Dates: June 30 – August 1, 2025 (Note: Week 1 runs June 30 – July 3)

- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

- Early Drop-off: 8:30 AM

- Late Pick-up: 12:30 PM

- Location: Parkway Christian School – 1200 S Flamingo Rd., Davie, FL 33325

- Ages: 10–15 years old

- Capacity: 60 athletes max

- Cost:

- $125 per week (single-week enrollment)

- $95 per week (bi-weekly enrollment option)



Register now to secure your spot—space is limited and expected to fill quickly.

For more information, visit https://ftlutdvolleyball.com/beginner-intermediate-athletes-clinic/.

About Fort Lauderdale United VB

Fort Lauderdale United Volleyball is a youth sports academy that offers elite-level volleyball training for athletes across South Florida. Built on the principles of passion, competition, and personal growth, the academy provides a curriculum-driven environment where players can train, compete, and thrive.

