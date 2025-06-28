Volleyball Summer Hitting Camp in South Florida Now Enrolling Ages 13–17

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fort Lauderdale United Volleyball (FL United VB) is excited to open registration for its Summer Hitting Training Sessions, a targeted program designed to help athletes ages 13 to 17 build power, precision, and confidence at the net. These small-group sessions are perfect for beginner and intermediate players ready to elevate their offensive skills in a focused, supportive environment.

Led by FL United VB’s experienced club coaches, each session offers step-by-step instruction and high-quality reps that break down every phase of the attack—helping athletes develop stronger approaches, cleaner arm swings, and smarter shot selection.

With limited capacity and hands-on coaching, this is one of the most effective ways to improve your hitting game this summer.

Program Overview

Summer Hitting Training Sessions

- Ages: 13–17

- Location: FTL UTD Training Facilities

7601 SW 39th St., Davie, FL

- Days: Mondays & Wednesdays

- Time: 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Training Dates:

- June 30 & July 2

- July 7 & July 9

- July 21 & July 23

- July 28 & July 30

Capacity: Maximum 20 athletes per court to ensure personal attention.

What We'll Train

- Approach Footwork: Master proper 3-step and 4-step approach patterns for better timing and power.

- Arm Swing Mechanics: Build a strong, safe, and efficient hitting motion.

- Timing & Contact: Learn how to consistently connect with sets at the ideal contact point.

- Target Hitting: Improve placement and accuracy to beat blockers and find open court space.

- Live Feedback: Receive real-time corrections and individual guidance from experienced coaches.



Why Join?

- Small Group Instruction: Low athlete-to-coach ratio for maximum reps and personal feedback.

- Game-Like Situations: Gradual progression from technique to competitive scenarios.

- Skill Confidence: Learn and refine mechanics in a positive, focused training environment.

“This program is perfect for any athlete serious about improving their offensive skills,” says Club Director Steve Patella. “Our coaches are committed to helping each player understand the mechanics and build confidence every time they step onto the court.”

Registration & Pricing

- Pricing:

- $70 for 2 sessions per week

- $45 per single session drop-in



Secure a spot today—space is limited and expected to fill quickly.



Visit www.ftlutdvolleyball.com/hitting-training-sessions for full details and registration.

About Fort Lauderdale United VB

Fort Lauderdale United Volleyball is a youth sports academy that offers elite-level volleyball training for athletes across South Florida. Built on the principles of passion, competition, and personal growth, the academy provides a curriculum-driven environment where players can train, compete, and thrive.

