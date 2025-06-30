EVO Systems Launches First Interactive Virtual Platform for the Fenestration Industry

The Evoverse has officially launched.

Evoverse Gives Visitors Immersive Tour of Virtual Factory Environment; Provides "Graded" PPE Recommendations

Evoverse visitors will be treated to the industry’s first virtual e-commerce environment.” — Bob Hornung, EVO Systems

WESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Imagine creating an online platform where fenestration industry professionals can buy Personal Protection Equipment (PPE).Now imagine that the platform features a virtual factory, with 360-degree views of the typical machinery used in a door or window manufacturing facility, as well as stylized recreations of each machine.Now imagine accessing a specific department, clicking on an avatar of someone working in that department, and receiving in-depth recommendations about the proper type of PPE for each manufacturing function. And those recommendations are sorted into “good,” “better,” and “best” categories, based on features, performance, and price.Welcome to the Evoverse.The brainchild of EVO Systems LLC , the leading distribution software provider serving the window, door, and insulating glass industries, the Evoverse is the first interactive e-commerce environment created specifically for the fenestration industry.The company is rolling out Phase I of the platform using its PPE program as the initial offering, a natural place to start given the importance of these products in protecting the health and safety of the industry’s workers. Phase II will incorporate additional services and capabilities into the platform.Visitors to the highly intuitive Evoverse can select from a wide range of high-quality protective equipment, curated and vetted by EVO Systems in conjunction with the company’s PPE partners. But that’s just the beginning, as their buying experience will be unlike anything the industry has seen before.“Visitors to the Evoverse will be treated to the industry’s first virtual e-commerce environment,” said Bob Hornung, Founder and President of EVO Systems. “Once they get there, they will be immersed in our virtual factory, exposing them to product recommendations and insight in a way that no other resource in the fenestration industry can.”The interactivity of the platform creates an educational yet entertaining journey to help customers procure the best PPE equipment for their company’s unique requirements. This is particularly useful for newcomers to the industry, who will now have a resource to quickly ramp up their understanding of the PPE landscape.The virtual factory at the center of the Evoverse is a technological as well as artistic triumph, said Hornung. “We worked directly with outstanding software companies from around the world to create the graphical representations, based on input from numerous manufacturers. The level of detail that went into creating these visuals is extraordinary.”In addition to the product categorization, the Evoverse offers explanations of how each product was rated and assigned to its respective category. Added resources include sizing charts and product specification sheets. Customers can even order product samples for evaluation.Small- to mid-sized companies will find the Evoverse especially helpful. Many of these firms do not have a fulltime position responsible for safety initiatives. The Evoverse can raise the quality of these companies’ health and safety effort without the need for additional hires.The Evoverse is powered by Cloud 9 2025, the industry’s leading (and recently upgraded), proprietary cloud-based platform. Cloud 9 2025 offers additional functionality over its predecessor, including an Inventory Protection Program, ACH payments, and enhanced visibility into customer orders, invoices, and other data.ABOUT EVO SYSTEMSFounded in 2017, EVO Systems LLC is a premier distribution software provider serving the window, door, and insulating glass industries. With a comprehensive line of quality products -- cultivated through strong relationships with industry-leading suppliers – along with the largest sales organization in the fenestration industry (Industrial Sales Corporation), EVO Systems is committed to delivering seamless, innovative solutions to its customers. Visit www.evoproducts.com

