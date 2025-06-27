Folkston, Charlton County, Georgia (June 2, 2025) – The GBI has arrested and charged former Charlton County Jailor Johnny Richard Watkins, age 35, of Charlton County, GA, with one count of 1st degree Forgery.

On June 17, 2025, the Charlton County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to investigate an incident involving a forged property bond related to a misdemeanor arrest. When the arrestee did not show up in court, the individual’s name who was used on the forged document was notified. This resulted in the investigation which determined Watkins was responsible for forging the property bond.

Watkins was booked into the Charlton County Jail and has since been released on bond.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to Waycross Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.