WHEN IT COMES TO SELECTING A PILLOW, SPINE EXPERTS SAY EVERY INCH MATTERS

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As millions of Americans combat sleep discomfort, top medical experts say the key to a supported neck and spine may literally be just one inch away, prompting science-backed, luxe pillow developer Imbibe Lifestyles to create its new Pearl Pillow in two (2) lofts (heights).

“While an inch may sound subtle, when it comes to a good night’s sleep, the effect is significant,” stated Imbibe Lifestyles’ Chief Scientist, Co-Founder and Spine and Neck Expert Dr. Geoff Rudy. “People with a neck gap (the distance from neck to outer shoulder) of four to six inches should use a Thin Pearl Pillow and those with a larger gap should use the Thick Pearl Pillow. Although the pillows are only one inch apart and may appear the same- there's much more beneath the surface.”

According to the Ergonomic Consideration in Pillow Height Determinants and Evaluation Study shared by the National Library of Medicine, when pillow height is considered, it provides the best support for the head and neck, reducing stress on the cervical spine and pressure in the neck and shoulders.

A Team Chiropractic Sports Physician and Acupuncturist for both professional MLB and NFL sports teams, Dr. Rudy added, “For side sleepers, the appropriate pillow will target the distance between your shoulders and cervical spine, and for back sleepers, it will support your body type and neck length, helping to achieve the sleep you’ve been chasing.”

Additionally, the Pearl Pillow is the only pillow on the market providing: copper and silver-infused technology with airflow ventilation to promote healing benefits, freshness and comfort as well as advanced phase change material (PCM) blended with water-based technology to help manage temperature. All of this strategic, non-toxic ‘science’ is safely tucked inside a broad-spectrum, cooling, antimicrobial nylon blend fabric designed to help sleepers stay cool and dry while keeping the surface clean for years to come.

Dr. Rudy added, “Nearly 84% of American adults put their health at risk by not getting the recommended amount of sleep. Selecting the right pillow is a crucial step in achieving deep sleep and maintaining both mental and physical health.”

The Pearl, Imbibe’s ergonomic premium sleep pillow for deep sleep, is sold on Amazon.com and Walmart.com.

For more information and to view celebrity feedback, visit https://imbibelifestyles.com/products/pearl/

Amazon.com:

https://tinyurl.com/yv4zda24

Walmart.com:

https://tinyurl.com/y93v7ybw (Thin)

https://tinyurl.com/32j5kmf5 (Thick)

About Imbibe Lifestyles:

Founded by CEO/Co-Founder Michealene Cristini Risley and Chief Scientist/Co-Founder Dr. Geoff Rudy, Imbibe Lifestyles stands at the forefront of sleep innovation, creating the first in a patent pending line of ergonomically correct posture sleeping pillows. Imbibe’s name draws inspiration from the word ‘Imbibition’ – a natural process that distributes nutrients in your spine, which can be induced when laying in the proper spinal position. Imbibe Lifestyles follows the core values of Innovation, Mindfulness, Balance, Integrity, Biochemistry, and Excellence. Imbibe Lifestyles has designed first-of-its-kind pillows that address the needs of all types of sleepers and body types, including those struggling with spinal injuries.

Dr. Geoff Rudy, Chief Scientist and Co-Founder, Imbibe Lifestyles:

Dr. Geoff Rudy has held pivotal roles as Head Chiropractic and Acupuncture Physician at various prestigious clinics, including Coconut Grove, Fort Lauderdale, and Downtown Miami. His contributions extend to elite athletes, having served as the Team Chiropractic Sports Physician and Acupuncturist for the Miami Marlins Major-League Baseball Team, the Miami United Soccer League, and XPE Sports, NFL Combine and NFL off-season training camp. He currently serves as the Director of Chiropractic Medicine at Lauderdale Sports Performance Institute in Fort Lauderdale.

Michealene Cristini Risley, CEO and Co-Founder, Imbibe Lifestyles:

Michealene Cristini Risley has launched consumer and entertainment products into billion-dollar entities. Risley created the first branded maternity line with Adidas, founded Fresh Water Spigot, a consumer products licensing agency that has collaborated with Mattel, Nike, and IMG. Risley has also held significant roles at Sega of America, Marvel Productions, the Walt Disney Company, as well as Disney, Fox, and Amblin Productions.

