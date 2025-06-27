BIATCH® Tequila Sells 100,000th Bottle, Disrupting Spirits Industry with Direct-to-Consumer Breakthrough Strategy

BIATCH Tequila Logo BIATCH Tequila (Photo Credit: BIATCH Tequila) BIATCH Tequila (Photo Credit: BIATCH Tequila) BIATCH Tequila (Photo Credit: BIATCH Tequila)

Unapologetically bold spirits brand shatters barriers with no celebrity, no national retailer - and no slowing down

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The unapologetically bold spirits brand, BIATCHTequila, is rewriting the rules of the liquor industry achieving explosive growth in record time. In just ten months, BIATCHhas sold over 110,000 bottles, expanded into more than 850 independent retailers nationwide, and generated nearly 11,000 online orders. This success is powered not by celebrity endorsements, but by a digital-first strategy that drives traffic to retail locations and fuels direct-to-consumer (DTC) sales in markets where retail placement is in progress.BIATCH’s rise is driven by an intensely loyal and rapidly growing customer base. With a retail reorder rate of over 90%, retailers are seeing strong sell-through and ongoing demand. Online, customers have left nearly 900 verified reviews, averaging an impressive 4.7 out of 5 stars evidence that the brand’s message, flavor, and design are resonating. BIATCHhas also racked up industry recognition, winning more than seven major spirits awards in the last six months, including a Gold Medal of 95/100 score at the International Bartender Spirits Awards.The brand has also defied category norms by driving record-breaking sales from January through May, typically a slower season for spirits, outperforming even the peak holiday months. Much of that momentum is credited to the wildly popular 100mL Lil BIATCHbottles. Designed with bold, high-shine lips and perfect for impulse purchases, these mini bottles have taken off as go-to gifts, party favors, and purse-friendly accessories that make a statement.Backed by high-impact digital marketing, BIATCHhas already driven more than 550,000 visits to their online store in the first half of 2025. The performance-based national and local campaigns not only generate online sales, but also direct foot traffic to local retailers. The brand’s digital-first strategy ensures reach across all channels, especially in areas where retail distribution is still building, allowing BIATCH to scale quickly and efficiently.“BIATCHis more than tequila—it’s a movement,” said “Aunt Sue” Hrib, Founder and CEO of BIATCHTequila. “We’re not relying on old-school branding models. Instead, we’ve built a digital ecosystem that speaks directly to women with confidence, intelligence, and attitude. From bottle design to our brand voice, every detail is intentional—and clearly resonating with our audience.”With momentum continuing to build month over month, BIATCHis preparing for significant expansion in Q3 and Q4 of 2025, including new product innovation, increased retail reach and entry into several control states. In a spirits industry dominated by legacy brands and celebrity-backed launches, BIATCHis proving that with digital first branding, authentic storytelling, and a loyal customer base, a new kind of success is not only possible it’s inevitable. BIATCHcontinues to rewrite the rules of spirits marketing, one click and one sip at a time.ABOUT: BIATCHTequila:BIATCHis a 100% women-owned lifestyle tequila brand celebrating luxury, bold flavor, and fierce female empowerment. With a mission to build community and create wealth for women, BIATCH donates a portion of profits to causes that support women’s success with a goal to help create at least 50 women millionaires.For more information, please visit: www.BIATCH.com IG: @BIATCHtequila | F: BIATCHtequila | Y: @BIATCHtequilaAbout Lawlor Media Group:Lawlor Media Group is a full-service, luxury lifestyle Public Relations and Communications boutique agency based in New York City, with over twenty-five years’ experience in successfully meeting the diverse needs of corporations, organizations and individuals. Our business philosophy is client-centered. Clients receive individual high-level attention throughout the relationship, supported by a tailor-made PR campaign developed and implemented specific to each company or person’s situation and needs.Lawlor Media Group’s combined expertise covers the full spectrum of public relations needs — from buzz building, branding, crisis management, events, strategic marketing, investor relations and political communications, to establishing long-standing relationships with media contacts and expanding social media circles.Led by Founder and Principal Norah Lawlor, Lawlor Media Group has developed a successful track record representing clients Nationally and Internationally in the hospitality & travel, literary, fashion, film, real estate, retail, beauty and nightlife & entertainment industries, as well as a number of philanthropists, foundations and charity benefits in New York, The Hamptons, and Palm Beach.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.