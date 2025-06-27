Pet Raw Food Market Report for M&A, Expansion, and Competitive Benchmarking (2025–2034)

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Pet Raw Food Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Save 30% On All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Informed On Tariff Changes, Macroeconomic Trends, And More.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Save 30% On All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Informed On Tariff Changes, Macroeconomic Trends, And More.

How Big Is The Global Pet Raw Food Market Expected To Grow?

The pet raw food market size has shown substantial expansion in recent years, driven by increased emphasis on pet health and dietary needs. From an impressive $3.68 billion in 2024, it's projected to scale to $4.23 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 15.1%. This robust growth can be credited to enhanced awareness of the climate's impact on pet nutrition, increased endorsements from veterinarians, the development of convenient raw food formats, burgeoning awareness of pet obesity, and stricter regulations and heightened safety standards.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=18427&type=smp

What Factors Are Driving This Acceleration In The Pet Raw Food Market, And What Future Predictions Look Like?

In the upcoming years, the pet raw food market is anticipated to witness substantial growth, escalating to as much as $7.32 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 14.7%. This swell in the forecast period can be ascribed to a growing focus on health and wellness, the rise of E-Commerce platforms, a keen interest in functional foods, increased attention to locally sourced ingredients, and strategic investment in consumer education. Key trends expected in the forecast period encompass subscription-based models, innovation in sustainable packaging, advances in food technology, exploration of novel ingredients, and interest in sustainable protein sources.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pet-raw-food-global-market-report

What Is Driving The Growth Of The Pet Raw Food Market?

The rapid pace of growth in pet ownership is expected to continue fuelling the pet raw food market going forward. Pet ownership signifies legal responsibility for domesticated animals' welfare and maintenance, typically for companionship, protection, or entertainment. The rise in pet ownership can be tracked back to numerous factors such as the need for companionship and emotional support, growing awareness of animal welfare, and influence of social media. Pet dietary trends are reflecting this change too, with pet owners leaning towards raw pet food that parallels their pets' natural diets - they pick natural, nutritional products that have fewer additives and are similar to wild diets.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Pet Raw Food Market, And What Strategies Are They Employing For Growth?

Significant companies operating in the pet raw food market are Stella & Chewy's, Sojourner Farms LLC, Nature's Variety, Instinct Pet Food, The Honest Kitchen, Northwest Naturals, Halo Pets, Bravo Pet Foods, Red Dog Blue Kat, Darwin's Natural Pet Products, Big Dog Natural, Dr. Harvey's, Vital Essentials, Steve's Real Food, Answers Pet Food, SmallbatchPets, BARF World Inc., OC Raw Dog, Carnivora, Totally Raw Pet Food Inc., Momentum Carnivore Nutrition, K9 Natural, Raw Bistro, Proudi.

What Emerging Trends Are To Be Expected, And How Will They Impact The Pet Raw Food Market?

In an attempt to stay on top of the industry, these companies are focusing on innovative products such as freeze-dried nutrition. This allows the delivery of the nutritional benefits of raw pet food in a convenient kibble format. The freeze-dried process entails freezing the food at extremely low temperatures and then drying it in a vacuum setting, thus enabling long-term storage while preserving much of the food's original nutritional value and quality.

How Is The Global Pet Raw Food Market Segmented?

The pet raw food market report highlights the following segments:

1 By Type: Kibble-Plus, Frozen, Dehydrated, Freeze-Dried

2 By Animal Type: Dogs, Cats, Other Animal Types

3 By Application: Online Sales, Offline Sales

Subsegments:

1 By Kibble-Plus: Raw-Infused Kibble, Kibble with Raw Toppings

2 By Frozen: Raw Frozen Dog Food, Raw Frozen Cat Food

3 By Dehydrated: Dehydrated Raw Dog Food, Dehydrated Raw Cat Food

4 By Freeze-Dried: Freeze-Dried Raw Dog Food, Freeze-Dried Raw Cat Food

What Geographical Trends Have Been Observed In The Pet Raw Food Market?

In terms of geographical reach, North America was the largest region in the pet raw food market in 2024. However, the report covers a vast terrain, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. Furthermore, in-depth analysis has been provided for specific countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Pet Care E-commerce Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pet-care-e-commerce-global-market-report

Pet Grooming Services Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pet-grooming-services-global-market-report

PET Packaging Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pet-packaging-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.