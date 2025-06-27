Geospatial Solutions Market Estimated at USD 1,457.7 Billion by 2031 : AMR

Geospatial Solutions Industry Report

Massive penetration of AI-based geographic information systems in Utility, Business, Transportation, Defense, Intelligence, Infrastructural Development sectors.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Geospatial Solutions market size was estimated at $432 billion in 2021, and is set to reach $1,457.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2022 to 2031.Widespread adoption of artificial intelligence-powered geographic information systems (GIS), coupled with the increasing use of location-based solutions integrated with GIS, is propelling the growth of the global geospatial solutions market. However, limited awareness regarding the advantages of geospatial solutions may hinder market expansion. On the other hand, the introduction of 4D GIS software is expected to open up new growth opportunities for the global market.Download Report Sample (337 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A09277 In addition, implementation of LBS-enabled drones for border security and monitoring high-risk situation by federal agencies, government, and nongovernment organizations is expected to boost the market investment for these services. Advanced sensors onboard satellites provide reliable, cost-effective, and impartial information about variety of vegetation and hydrological parameters at various spatial resolutions.Cloud-based geospatial solutions are gaining traction at the moment. Cloud-based geospatial solutions deliver on-demand geospatial data, images, and maps. It also enables companies to share data and perform operations such as viewing, monitoring and analyzing geospatial data.Moreover, few companies are also launching cloud-based geospatial solutions, which fuels growth of the geospatial solutions market. For instance, in April 2019, HERE launched Here XYZ for mapmaking and geospatial data management for developers and non-coders. It also launched a new cloud service for fast and flexible management of location data.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/geospatial-solutions-market/purchase-options Growth of the global geospatial solutions market is attributed to increase in penetration of artificial intelligence based geographic information system (GIS), and increase in use of location-based services integrated with geographic information system. However, lack of awareness regarding benefits of geospatial solutions is the factor that hampers growth of the market. Furthermore, development of 4D GIS software is the factor expected to offer growth opportunities during the forecast period.By Region, Asia-Pacific is set to contribute notably toward the global geospatial solutions market share in 2031, and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The region accounted for more than one-third of the global geospatial solutions market share in 2031. The region registered the fastest CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast timeline. The growth of the market in the region over the forecast timespan can be credited to rapid population growth, urban development, poverty, deforestation, and land degradation in Asia-Pacific, which causes degradation of natural resources and deterioration of environment. The need for reliable and timely information for sustainable management of natural resources as well as for environmental protection boosts adoption of geospatial analytics solution in the region. The report also analyzes regions such as LAMEA, North America, and Europe.4For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A09277 Major market playersApple Inc.Bentley Systems, Inc.General ElectricGIS Cloud Ltd.Google Inc.L3Harris Geospatial Solutions, Inc.Oracle CorporationLiving MapMappedinMicrosoft CorporationPix4D S.A.SAP SETelenav Inc.TomTom International BVUber Technologies, Inc.The report analyzes these key players in the global geospatial solutions industry . These players have implemented key business strategies such as strategic expansion, new product launches, alliances, and joint ventures for enhancing market penetration and reinforcing their position in the industry. The report helps the target audience in determining the market performance, performance of each segment, product portfolio development in the market, and contributions made by each player to the market expansion.

