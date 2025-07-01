Fortune Ikemefuna Wins ‘Startup of the Year’ at Influencer Magazine Awards 2025

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the forefront of innovation, impact, and intentional branding, Fortune Ikemefuna, founder of 42NATE, has been named the ‘Startup of the Year’ at the Influencer Magazine Awards 2025 (Organised by Influencer Magazine UK ). This recognition marks a pivotal moment for a rising leader who is not just building a business but shaping a creative ecosystem where strategy, design, and purpose meet.With a bold vision and deep understanding of modern digital challenges, Fortune launched 42NATE as more than a creative agency; it’s a tech-powered movement enabling startups, creators, and mission-led brands to cut through noise with clarity, authenticity, and measurable results. Combining storytelling, AI-driven strategy, and performance marketing, 42NATE is helping businesses scale with content that doesn't just look good but delivers real ROI.“Winning Startup of the Year is a powerful validation of what 42NATE represents: bold innovation, strategic execution, and purpose-driven impact. This award is for every client who trusted us, every team member who believed in the mission, and every brand that’s out there trying to do good with great design. This milestone marks the beginning of a lasting legacy.”— Fortune IkemefunaFortune’s journey is one of insight and evolution. With a background in graphic design and data-driven marketing, he witnessed firsthand how many brands were falling short with siloed strategies, disjointed visuals, and a lack of cohesive storytelling. Having helped businesses of all sizes, from rising startups to well-known names like KFC, Dark & Lovely, GSK, and Precepts HR, turn ideas into visibility and vision into growth. That pain point sparked 42NATE’s founding principle: creativity and conversion must coexist.Today, 42NATE empowers brands of all sizes, from high-growth startups to global names, with a full suite of offerings including AI-powered marketing systems, inclusive campaigns, and immersive design solutions. Fortune’s approach has consistently led to increased engagement, visibility, and business growth, with a focus on purpose-led messaging and culturally aware creativity. More than a service provider, 42NATE is an incubator for change, giving creatives and clients alike a platform to build boldly and grow intentionally. Under Fortune’s leadership, the company is expanding rapidly, with plans to move into global markets, launch educational platforms for creators, and lead ethical innovation in AI for creative industries.Fortune’s work is a blueprint for what the future of marketing can be—human-centered, tech-savvy, and deeply inclusive. He belongs to a new generation of founders who are not just chasing growth but reshaping the narrative of what branding means in today’s world.Congratulations, Fortune Ikemefuna, for this well-deserving title of ‘Startup of the Year’ at IMA 2025. Your vision is transforming brands and elevating creators, one bold idea at a time.

