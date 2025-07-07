Echo Base and Boosty Labs Join Forces to Accelerate Digital Asset Innovation

Echo Base has announced a strategic partnership with Boosty Labs

PANAMA CITY, PANAMA, PANAMA, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Echo Base is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Boosty Labs , a renowned fintech, blockchain, and cloud engineering company, along with welcoming Boosty’s CEO Mr. Viktor Ihnatiuk, to the Echo Base Advisory Board. This collaboration immediately strengthens Echo Base with access to over 100 engineers and accelerates the development of its growing portfolio, which currently includes Paxful, TabTrader, and Omni. In turn, the long-term relationship with Echo Base reinforces Boosty's industry profile as a leader in development services.Through this partnership, Boosty Labs will support Echo Base and its companies with key services, including engineering, cloud, and DevOps, streamlining processes and future development. Echo Base seeks to capture the opportunity of the high-growth blockchain and cryptocurrency markets, which Statista projects to grow from $3 billion in 2020 to over $69 billion by 2027, driven by the increasing demand for innovative solutions in this space. Building with Boosty Labs helps Echo Base move faster and more decisively in securing its place as an industry leader.Viktor Ihnatiuk, the founder and CEO of Boosty Labs, will join the newly established Echo Base Advisory Board. The newly formed advisory board will include industry leaders to help steer strategic decisions and ventures. Viktor brings a wealth of experience in fintech and blockchain, having been involved in and founded successful ventures from a young age. In his advisory role, Viktor will offer insights on business strategies, product development, and partnership opportunities and work closely with Echo Base executives across all functions.“I’m excited about this collaboration with Echo Base,” Viktor commented. “We share a vision of utilizing technology to empower the decentralized web, and I look forward to driving innovation and growth together.”Both companies are thrilled to see the significant mutual and shared advantages this partnership will create as Echo Base scales its initiatives with the technical expertise of Boosty Labs.“This strategic partnership is a critical step forward for the Echo Base platform. Armed with access to over 100 engineers, we're well positioned to accelerate research and development across our portfolio”, said Roshan Dharia, CEO at Echo Base. “We’re looking forward to working closely with Viktor and the Boosty Labs team to build innovative solutions for the future of digital finance.”About Boosty Labs: Boosty Labs is a premier blockchain development company with broad tech expertise and 150+ highly skilled developers and strategists on the team. Founded in 2017, Boosty Labs has successfully completed 250+ projects and collaborated with numerous industry giants, including Ledger, Consensys, Coinbase, Samsung, MoonPay, and Storj. www.boostylabs.com About Echo Base Holdings Ltd.: Founded in 2025, Echo Base is a private holding company pursuing special situation control investments in the digital assets space. Its global crypto team possesses deep experience in both the scaling of new ventures and the restructuring of complex assets. Echo Base seeks to leverage operational and technical synergies across its portfolio companies to drive innovation. www.eb.globalSource: Echo Base Holdings and Boosty Labs

