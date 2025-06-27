Structural Health Monitoring Market to Reach $3.82 Billion by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2020

Structural Health Monitoring Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Structural Health Monitoring Market by Component, Connectivity, and End User: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the global structural health monitoring market size is expected to reach $3.8 billion in 2027 from $1.6 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2020 to 2027. In 2019, Asia-Pacific dominated the market, in terms of revenue, accounting for 37.0% share of the global market.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2304 Structural health monitoring (SHM) is a non-destructive diagnostic method used to evaluate the current state of a structure. SHM includes the implementation of techniques and strategies for damage characterization and detection for applications in civil engineering, aerospace industry, and mechanical engineering. Moreover, majority of the infrastructure in developed nations was developed after the Second World War and the industrial revolution. Hence, most of these structures are overused and old. In addition, the growth in population and development in lifestyles have deteriorated the condition of these structures such as bridges, pipelines, transportation systems, and others. SHM can assist in real-time continuous assessment of these structures, which can predict repairs and maintenance, resulting in lowered number of damages and accidents.Moreover, Asia-Pacific is the highest contributor in the structural health monitoring market followed by North America. Rapidly aging infrastructure and rise in population in these regions drives the structural health monitoring market growth. In addition, various countries in the Asia-Pacific region have increased their focus on the field of structural health monitoring, owing to rise in awareness regarding the benefits of SHM.The rapid urbanization and frequent occurrences of natural calamities, such as earthquakes, are the major growth drivers for the structural health monitoring market analysis in the Asia-Pacific region.According to component, the hardware segment highly contributed toward the structural health monitoring market due to development in sensor technologies in the industry. In addition, the reduction in prices of wireless sensors for SHM applications also assisted in driving the growth of the market.The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected the structural health monitoring market mainly due to halt in international trade, prolonged lockdowns, and ceased construction processes. In addition, the major end-user companies located in countries such as the U.S., China, Germany, the UK, and others are also facing financial impacts due to halted production, which is likely to hinder the market growth during 2020.𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2304 The global structural health monitoring market is segmented on the basis of application, end user, component, and region. Based on component, the market is fragmented into hardware, software, and services. According to end user, the market is categorized into civil, aerospace, defense, mining, energy, and others. By connectivity, the market is classified into wired and wireless.The global Structural Health Monitoring market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share throughout the study period, and LAMEA is expected to grow at the fastest rate.Key Findings Of The StudyBy component, the hardware segment dominated the structural health monitoring market share in 2019.By end user, the civil segment dominated the market during 2019.Depending on connectivity, the wired segment garnered major share of the structural health monitoring market trend in 2019.Region wise, Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2019.LAMEA is expected to witness a high growth rate during the structural health monitoring market forecast period.The major players operating in the industry include National Instruments Corporation, Advitam Inc., Digitexx Data Systems, Inc. Acellent Technologies, Inc., Nova Metrix LLC, COWI A/S, Geocomp Corporation, Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik GmbH, Strainstall UK Limited, and Kinemetrics Inc.𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2304

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.