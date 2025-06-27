Dust Control Systems Market to Hit $21.16 Billion by 2031, Growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2022

Dust Control Systems Market

Dust Control Systems Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Dust Control Systems Market,"The Global Dust Control Systems Market was valued at $14,735.0 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $21,164.7 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 3.8% from 2022 to 2031. In 2021, North America dominated the global dust control systems market, in terms of revenue, accounting for around 37% share of the global market.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A08041 Dust Control System are used in many processes to either recover valuable granular solid or powder from process streams, or to remove granular solid pollutants from exhaust gases prior to venting to the atmosphere. Dust Extraction System is an online process for collecting any process-generated dust from the source point on a continuous basis.Rise in level of pollution in countries such as India, China, Sri Lanka, Russia, and Brazil have triggered demand for dust control systems. For instance, according to the WHO, air quality in Brazil is considered as moderately unsafe as it has concentration of PM2.5 exceeding 10 µg/m3. Growth in awareness regarding impact of air pollution on health around the globe has created need for dust control systems. For instance, according to the HEI (Health Effects Institute) based in the U.S., air pollution contributed to 6.67 million deaths globally in 2020. This is expected to boost the growth of the dust control systems industry during the forecast period. COVID-19 positively affected the demand for dust control systems during 2020 as HEPA filters are able to filter the coronavirus. However,as per the dust control systems market outlook production of dust control systems is hampered, owing to prolonged lockdown imposed by governments around the globe.The demand for dust control systems is growing due to the lower maintenance cost and higher cleaning efficiency it offers. In addition, growth in the manufacturing and construction activities has fuelled the demand for the dust control systems in order to purify the air. For instance, in March 2020, EIB (European Investment Bank) based in Luxembourg announced to invest EUR 250 million on affordable housing in France. Thus such type of developments is expected to drive the growth of the construction sector which in turn is driving the growth the dust control systems market. In addition, technological innovations in the dust control systems such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and nanotechnology is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market which is further helping in expansion of dust control systems market growth.𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A08041 Dust control system is required in every industry along with residential application. The air, which gets inside the body of humans and animals through respiration must be clean and purified. If the air contains particulate, such as dust and dirt, it could prove to be harmful for both humans as well as animals. Therefore, the need for dust control system could prove to be the key driving factor for the growth of the market. Various types of devices, such as wet scrubber, dry scrubber, and welding fume extractors, with different types of air filters are used to remove the dust particles to purify the air. Dustcontrol system works in three phases, dust capturing, dust conveying, and dust collection.Increase in number of industries could be an important factor for the growth of the dust control system market attributed to working of multiple machines in the automotive industry, more number of dust particles is present in that area. Therefore, many companies use wet dust control systems at their workplace, to remove those particles and purify the air. The companies that produce wet dust control systems take into consideration the system setup, disposal method, size of dust particles, and the type of dust. Furthermore, pure air is necessary in every industry. In the manufacturing industry, various operations are done through which numerous contaminants, such as dirt and dust, are released in the air. Therefore, there is high demand for dust control system in the manufacturing industry.Governments of different countries across the globe set some norms to eliminate air pollution. Therefore, dust control systems have been used to reduce dust particles in the air. This is the key driving factor for the growth of the market during the dust control systems market forecast period.For purification of air, more advanced dust control device is required, which increases the overall cost of the dust control system. This restrains many companies to use advanced dust control device that could hamper the growth of the market which is limiting the expansion of dust control systems market size.In addition, during the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, construction, manufacturing, hotel, and tourism industries were majorly affected. Manufacturing activities were halted or restricted. This led to decline in manufacturing of various equipment used for dust control systems as well as their demand in the market, thereby restraining the growth of the dust control systems market. Conversely, industries having signifciant dust control systems market share are gradually resuming their regular manufacturing and services. This is expected to lead to re-initiation of dust control systems companies at their full-scale capacities, that helped the dust control systems market to recover by end of 2021.𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A08041 Key Findings of The Study• The report provides an extensive dust control systems market analysis along with the current and emerging global dust control systems market trends and dynamics.• By type, the wet segment was the largest revenue generator in 2021.• By mobility, the mobile segment generated the highest revenue in 2021.• By end user, the others segment dominated the market in 2021.• Region wise, North America is anticipated to dominate the global dust control systems market throughout the study period.

