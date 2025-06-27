The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Global Gluten Free Food Market Forecast To Reach $13.57 Billion By 2029 With 9.6% Annual Growth

It will grow to $13.57 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. ” — The Business Research Company

The recent years have seen a swift expansion in the gluten free food market size. Growing from $8.46 billion in 2024 to $9.4 billion in 2025, the market shoots upwards at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 11.2%. This exponential growth in the historic period can be linked to a rising health and wellness awareness, the prevalence of celiac disease, increasing recognition of the benefits of a gluten-free diet, a burgeoning demand for healthy and functional foods, and rising disposable incomes.

What Is The Gluten Free Food Market Growth Forecast?

Projected growth forecasts predict that the gluten free food market size is expected to continue its strong growth in the next few years. Forecasted to reach $13.57 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 9.6%, the expansion of the range of gluten-free food products available, a growing demand for convenience foods, the rising popularity of online shopping, retail expansion, and the influence of social media and lifestyle choices are key factors contributing to this growth.

What About The Catalyst That Propels This Gluten Free Food Market Growth?

Innovation in product development, plant-based and clean label, utilization of ancient grains, online retailing, gluten-free snacking and international cuisine are some of the major trends expected in the forecast period. Furthermore, the rise of functional foods is predicted to steer the growth of the gluten-free food market forward. These are foods that deliver health benefits beyond basic nutrition. Enhancing their nutritional profile and addressing specific health concerns, functional foods are set to add value to gluten-free foods.

Who Are The Key Industry Players Taking Advantage Of This Burgeoning Gluten Free Food Market?

Key Industry Players navigating the tides of the gluten free food market include Pinnacle Foods Inc., Hain Celestial Group Inc., General Mills Inc., Kellogg Company, The Kraft Heinz Company, Genius Foods Pvt. Ltd., Freedom Foods Group Limited, Mondelez International Inc., Ecotone, Valeo Foods Group Limited, Boulder Brands, Hero Group AG, Kelkin Ltd., among others.

How Is The Gluten Free Food Market Segmented?

The gluten free food market report breaks down the market into a variety of segments including product type, meal type, distribution channel, and product sub-segments, providing a well-rounded understanding of the different areas constituting this market. To explore it further, go to the full report link:

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Gluten Free Food Market?

Regionally, Asia-Pacific was the largest player in the gluten free food market in 2024, with Western Europe closely following as the second-largest region in the global gluten free food market. The regions studied in the gluten-free food market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

