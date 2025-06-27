Zerve Partners with Arcee AI to Automate AI Workflows with Enhanced Precision and Performance

Integration of Arcee Conductor into Zerve Platform Automates Model Selection while Reducing Infrastructure Costs

LIMERICK, IRELAND, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zerve , the agent-driven operating system for Data & AI teams, today announced a partnership with Arcee AI, an industry-leading language model builder and the creators of the intelligent model routing system, Arcee Conductor. The new integration brings model optimization and automation capabilities to the Zerve platform, enabling data science and AI professionals to build faster, smarter, and more efficient AI workflows at scale.Through the new partnership and integration, Zerve and Arcee AI enable users to automate AI model selection within their existing workflows using an OpenAI-compatible API, without incurring infrastructure overhead. Arcee Conductor enhances AI pipeline efficiency for users by intelligently selecting between small language models (SLMs) and large language models (LLMs) based on input complexity, cost, domain relevance, and other variables.This collaboration allows data science and AI engineering teams to:- Optimize model usage by routing tasks to the most appropriate model, improving accuracy and runtime performance- Enhance automation by combining Conductor’s routing with the Zerve Agent’s dynamic workflow control- Maintain seamless integration through plug-and-play compatibility with existing Zerve environments- Cut costs by deploying lightweight, lower-cost models where applicable“Partnering with Zerve enables us to bring our intelligent model routing capabilities to a broader audience,” said Mark McQuade, CEO of Arcee AI. “By embedding Arcee Conductor into Zerve's platform, we're helping teams optimize their AI workflows and achieve better performance at a lower cost.”Zerve has rapidly become the preferred platform for modern data teams looking to streamline operations and maximize operations at all levels. As an increasing number of enterprises rely on Zerve for real-time collaboration, their development processes are optimized with the solution’s visual workflow design and infrastructure-free AI deployment. The addition of Arcee Conductor extends these benefits by allowing teams to tap into Arcee’s proprietary SLMs or third-party LLMs from OpenAI, Anthropic, and DeepSeek, within a unified development environment.“This integration strengthens Zerve’s position as the best place to build and run AI workflows,” said Phily Hayes, CEO of Zerve. “By incorporating Arcee Conductor, we’re making it easier for our users to create scalable, cost-efficient AI systems directly on the Zerve platform. It aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver the most powerful tools for data and AI development.”This partnership strengthens the ability to orchestrate AI development intelligently and sets a new bar for performance-aware automation across enterprise-grade AI workflows.Arcee and Zerve will demo together on July 9, 12:00 noon Eastern time. Watch the livestream here: https://www.linkedin.com/events/7343263323796242433/ About ZerveZerve is an agent-driven operating system that transforms the way data and AI products are developed and delivered. Designed for code-first data and engineering teams, Zerve overlays seamlessly on any infrastructure, enabling human and agent collaboration in a visual, code-native environment. The platform automates compute provisioning, connects directly to enterprise systems, and simplifies complexities across compute, data storage, orchestration, security, and scalability. Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Limerick, Ireland, Zerve has raised €11 million in seed funding and is purpose-built for the next generation of enterprise data and AI builders. Learn more at https://www.zerve.ai/ About ArceeArcee AI is an industry-leading small language model builder at the frontier of AI innovation. With state-of-the-art research and open-source libraries, as well as category-defining foundation models, Arcee AI delivers simple, secure, and cost-efficient business AI that just works. Learn more at https://www.arcee.ai/

