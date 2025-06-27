Coherent Market Insights Partners with ET NOW for Family Business Excellence Summit & Awards 2025

Family Business Excellence Summit & Awards 2025

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mumbai, June 25, 2025: Coherent Market Insights (CMI) proudly collaborated with ET NOW as the official research partner for the prestigious Family Business Excellence Summit & Awards 2025, celebrating the resilience, vision, and leadership of India’s most iconic family-run enterprises. The event, held in Mumbai on June 25, 2025, brought together industry leaders from across sectors to honor and recognize the remarkable contributions of family businesses that have not only withstood the challenges of time but have thrived through governance, digital transformation, and sustainable growth.Mr. Raj Shah, Founder & CEO, Coherent Market Insights commented, "Being a part of the ET NOW Family Business Excellence Summit & Awards 2025 as the official research partner is truly an exhilarating experience. It is an honor to contribute our research insights and data-driven analysis to celebrate the resilience, vision, and leadership of India's iconic family-run enterprises. This event stands as a reflection of their commitment to values, and it is inspiring to witness their enduring legacy that continues to shape both the Indian and global business landscapes."Mr. Shah, representing Coherent Market Insights, took the stage to explain the comprehensive research methodology behind the awards, offering in-depth insights into the market dynamics and performance of these enterprises.The evening was graced by eminent speakers and leaders from India’s top family-run businesses, who gathered under one roof to share their journeys of success, innovation, and leadership. The event provided a platform for these trailblazers to reflect on their journey, inspire future generations, and contribute to the larger conversation about family business leadership on a global scale.The ET NOW Family Business Excellence Summit & Awards 2025 reaffirmed Coherent Market Insights' commitment to honoring exceptional businesses and celebrating their continued success in the dynamic and competitive landscape.About CMICoherent Market Insights (CMI) is a global market research and consulting firm providing comprehensive market intelligence across various sectors. With a focus on actionable insights and data-driven solutions, CMI supports businesses, governments, and organisations in their decision-making and strategic planning.

