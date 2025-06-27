Mobile App Security in the US: CloudIBN's Expert VAPT Services

CloudIBN - VAPT Services

MAIMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In today’s hyperconnected world, mobile applications are vital tools for business growth, customer engagement, and operational efficiency. However, their ubiquity also makes them prime targets for cyberattacks. CloudIBN, a leader in managed cybersecurity services, announces the launch of its specialized Mobile Application Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing (VA&PT) Services tailored specifically for the US market.With increasing mobile app adoption across industries, ensuring the security of these apps is critical. CloudIBN’s VAPT Services empower businesses to identify, assess, and remediate vulnerabilities before attackers exploit them, safeguarding sensitive data, preserving brand reputation, and maintaining regulatory compliance.Why Mobile App Security is a Business ImperativeMobile applications have revolutionised how businesses connect with customers, partners, and employees. Yet, the rapid pace of development and the complexity of mobile ecosystems introduce multiple security risks.Common mobile app vulnerabilities include:1. Insecure data storage (e.g., unencrypted sensitive data)2. Improper session handling and authentication3. Code injection and reverse engineering vulnerabilities4. Insecure communication channels (weak SSL/TLS configurations)5. Insufficient cryptography implementations6. Exposure through third-party libraries and SDKsAccording to recent studies, 43% of mobile apps contain high-risk security flaws, putting millions of users and their data at risk.“Mobile apps are gateways to sensitive personal and corporate data. Without rigorous security testing, these doors remain unlocked for attackers.”— Pratik Shah, CTO, CloudIBNWhat Are Mobile Application VA&PT Services?Mobile App Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing (VA&PT) involves a comprehensive examination of an application’s architecture, source code, APIs, backend infrastructure, and user interfaces to identify security weaknesses.CloudIBN’s specialized VAPT Security Services cover:1. Static Application Security Testing (SAST) – Analyzing source code for potential vulnerabilities without executing the program.2. Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) – Testing the running app for issues related to logic, authentication, and data handling.3. Mobile API Security Testing – Assessing the APIs connecting mobile apps to backend services.4. Reverse Engineering & Binary Analysis – Examining app binaries for hidden vulnerabilities or tampering.5. OWASP Mobile Top 10 Vulnerabilities Testing – Ensuring compliance and protection against common attack vectors.6. Manual Penetration Testing – Ethical hacking by experts to simulate real-world attack scenarios.Concerned about your mobile app’s security posture? Schedule a free mobile app security consultation now: https://www.cloudibn.com/contact/ CloudIBN’s Methodology: A 6-Step Mobile VAPT ProcessCloudIBN’s experienced mobile security team uses a structured approach:1. Scoping & ReconnaissanceUnderstand app functionality, platforms (iOS, Android), and integration points.2. Threat ModelingIdentify potential attacker goals and critical assets.3. Static Code Analysis (SAST)Use automated tools plus manual review for code-level vulnerabilities.4. Dynamic Testing (DAST) & Behavioral AnalysisInteract with the app in a runtime environment to discover security issues.5. API and Backend Security TestingExamine API endpoints, authentication, session management, and data handling.6. Reporting & RemediationDeliver detailed findings, risk assessments, and prioritized fixes.Why Choose CloudIBN for Mobile App VA & PT Services?1. Specialised Expertise: Deep knowledge of iOS, Android, React Native, Flutter, and other frameworks.2. Experienced Ethical Hackers: Skilled in manual testing beyond automated scans.3. Comprehensive Coverage: End-to-end testing from frontend app to backend APIs.4. Regulatory Compliance: Support for HIPAA, PCI DSS, GDPR, and CCPA requirements.5. Developer Collaboration: Clear, actionable reports that integrate with SDLC and DevSecOps pipelines.Protect your mobile app and users now. Contact CloudIBN’s mobile security team: https://www.cloudibn.com/lp/pr-vapt-services-in-usa/ Mobile App Security Trends & Threats1. Increasing reliance on third-party SDKs introduces supply-chain risks.2. Rise in mobile ransomware and phishing attacks targeting mobile endpoints.3. Growing regulatory pressure to protect consumer data in mobile apps.4. Advanced techniques like reverse engineering and binary tampering used by attackers.Secure Your Mobile Future with CloudIBNIn the mobile-first world, application security cannot be an afterthought. CloudIBN’s expert Mobile Application VAPT Audit Services deliver comprehensive, reliable, and actionable security insights that empower US businesses to defend their apps, data, and customers.By partnering with CloudIBN, organisations gain a trusted ally in navigating the complex mobile security landscape, ensuring resilience, compliance, and peace of mind.Related Services : Cybersecurity Services - https://www.cloudibn.com/cybersecurity-services/ About CloudIBNFounded in 1999, CloudIBN is an ISO 27001:2013, ISO 9001:2015 certified IT and Cybersecurity services provider. As a Microsoft Cloud Managed Services Partner, IBN specializes in VAPT, SIEM-SOAR consulting and deployment, cloud security, and compliance consulting. With a team of experienced lead auditors and cybersecurity specialists, IBN is committed to securing digital infrastructures worldwide

