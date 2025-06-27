CloudIBN Safeguards Your Cloud Infrastructure with Expert VAPT Services in the US

CloudIBN - VAPT Services

MAIMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As cyber threats increasingly target cloud environments, CloudIBN, a US-based Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP), is stepping up to meet the challenge. The company announces the launch of its Expert Cloud Infrastructure Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing (VA&PT) Services, purpose-built for securing cloud-native and hybrid architectures.This enhanced suite of VAPT Services addresses the complex security needs of modern businesses that rely on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform (GCP), and other Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) solutions. With the increasing scale of ransomware, data theft, and misconfiguration attacks, CloudIBN's offering ensures that organisations across the United States can protect their most critical cloud assets with confidence.Why Cloud Infrastructure Needs Specialised SecurityCloud computing has become the backbone of digital transformation. Cloud computing has become the backbone of digital transformation. Businesses today host their applications, store sensitive data, and manage critical services in virtualised environments. However, this agility and scalability come at a cost: increased risk of cyber exposure.Key Cloud Security Challenges:1. Publicly exposed storage buckets2. Weak or misconfigured IAM roles3. Lack of network segmentation4. Excessive permissions in APIs and services5. Insecure container deployments6. Overlooked third-party integrationsAccording to the latest Report, 74% of cloud-related breaches are caused by misconfigurations or human error. CloudIBN's VA & PT Services aim to prevent such incidents by identifying vulnerabilities before attackers can exploit them. What Are Cloud Infrastructure VA&PT Services?Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing (VA&PT) is a critical part of cloud security. These services are designed to mimic the strategies of real-world attackers, helping organisations detect and remediate weaknesses in their cloud environment.Key Components:1. Vulnerability Assessment – Scan configurations, services, and endpoints to find known issues.2. Penetration Testing – Launch ethical attacks to test exploitability and identify how far an attacker could get.3. Contextual Reporting – Assess business risk, compliance impact, and provide fix strategies.CloudIBN’s VAPT Security Services for cloud infrastructure give IT teams and DevOps leaders a structured, data-driven way to harden systems proactively.Our Approach: Cloud-Native Testing MethodologyCloudIBN delivers infrastructure-focused VA&PT using a proven six-step methodology:1. Scope & DiscoveryIdentify cloud components—VMs, storage, functions, containers, APIs, and databases—across all regions.2. Security Posture ReviewEvaluate Identity & Access Management (IAM), firewalls, logging, MFA, and encryption configurations.3. Automated ScanningUse tools like Nessus, ScoutSuite, Prowler, and CloudSploit to find known misconfigurations and CVEs.4. Manual Penetration TestingSimulate privilege escalation, data exfiltration, lateral movement, and account hijacking scenarios.5. Risk Assessment & Remediation PlanningRate issues using CVSS scoring, calculate risk to business functions, and prioritize fixes accordingly.6. Re-ValidationRetest critical issues after your team applies fixes to ensure security controls are now effective.Key Benefits of CloudIBN’s VA & PT Services1. Comprehensive Visibility – From IAM policies to API gateway.2. Real-World Attack Simulations – Simulate attackers trying to move laterally within your infrastructure.3. Scalable Testing Frameworks – Works across single and multi-cloud environments.4. Minimal Disruption – Testing executed without affecting production environments.5. DevOps Ready – Works alongside CI/CD pipelines and Infrastructure-as-Code (IaC) tools Deliverables: What You'll ReceiveEach VA&PT engagement concludes with:1. Executive Summary – Overall risk assessment and business implications2. Detailed Technical Report – Vulnerability breakdowns, CVSS scores, visual evidence3. Compliance Mapping – Helps meet PCI DSS, HIPAA, ISO 27001, SOC 2, and NIST requirements4. Fix Recommendations – Prioritized and written in developer-friendly language5. Re-Test Report – Confirms that vulnerabilities have been properly closedThe Smart Way to Secure Your Cloud InfrastructureCloud adoption brings immense opportunities—but it also demands new strategies to protect dynamic, distributed systems. CloudIBN's Expert VAPT Audit Services offer a trusted, effective, and scalable solution for US businesses looking to secure their cloud infrastructure and remain compliant in a shifting threat landscape. Backed by industry-certified professionals, compliance-aware processes, and actionable insights, CloudIBN is your ideal partner in the mission to secure your cloud before it's breached. About CloudIBNFounded in 1999, CloudIBN is an ISO 27001:2013, ISO 9001:2015 certified IT and Cybersecurity services provider. As a Microsoft Cloud Managed Services Partner, IBN specialises in VAPT, SIEM-SOAR consulting and deployment, cloud security, and compliance consulting. With a team of experienced lead auditors and cybersecurity specialists, IBN is committed to securing digital infrastructures worldwide

