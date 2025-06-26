Governor Stein On Budget Impasse
NORTH CAROLINA, June 26 - Today Governor Stein released the following statement after the General Assembly adjourned without passing a budget:
“The Senate and the House failed to come together to meet the needs of North Carolinians before the start of the new budget year. While I am gratified that the legislature took action to get more Helene funding out the door, we face many other urgent challenges across the state that need to be addressed through a fiscally responsible, full budget. Our teachers, law enforcement, and other state employees deserve real pay raises so we can recruit and retain the best. In addition, at a time when the federal government is proposing severe cuts to Medicaid, leaving Raleigh without taking steps to fully fund North Carolina’s Medicaid program is irresponsible. I stand ready to work with the General Assembly to invest in our people and expand opportunities so every person can succeed.”
