Senate Bill 381 Printer's Number 0328

PENNSYLVANIA, June 26 - Sponsors

MASTRIANO, COMITTA, FONTANA, BROOKS, PHILLIPS-HILL, SCHWANK, KANE, BROWN, PISCIOTTANO, MUTH, KIM, L. WILLIAMS, ARGALL, PENNYCUICK, ROBINSON

An Act amending Titles 18 (Crimes and Offenses) and 35 (Health and Safety) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in riot, disorderly conduct and related offenses, further providing for nonapplicability of subchapter; in public safety, prohibiting certain animal experimentation, sale and testing and providing for whistleblower protection; and imposing penalties.

Generated 06/26/2025 10:34 PM

