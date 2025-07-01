Communications Unlimited Inc. Expands Internet Services to Wynwood & Midtown Miami Area

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Communications Unlimited Inc. is pleased to announce it will provide commercial-grade internet services and backbone infrastructure for The Wynwood Plaza , a newly completed mixed-use development in the heart of Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood. The addition expands Communications Unlimited’s growing portfolio of serviced properties across the Miami metropolitan commercial sector.Wynwood, known for its vibrant arts district and increasing influx of high-end world-class retail, residential, and office developments, is rapidly becoming a hub for innovation and technology. The Wynwood Plaza—a 1 million-square-foot complex featuring Class-A office space, retail, and residences—is expected to attract businesses with high connectivity demands. Communications Unlimited Inc., with over 40 years of industry experience, has been selected to provide the network infrastructure and internet solutions needed to meet the expectations of tenants in such a high-performance environment.The company will deploy a multi-home BGP network across two major service providers, enabling built-in redundancy as part of its standard offering. This design ensures consistent uptime and seamless internet access, making it an attractive feature for tech-driven tenants and corporate clients alike.“As demand for dependable connectivity and support increases, we are committed to delivering the infrastructure necessary to meet those expectations,” says Enrique Rodriguez, CEO of Communications Unlimited Inc. “We are proud to be among the few providers offering a redundant, commercial-grade internet network as a standard feature in every deployment.”Communications Unlimited has built a reputation for providing highly reliable telecommunications services to corporate clients around the world. Its certified installation team is trained to follow all manufacturer and safety guidelines and is available to assist clients throughout the installation process. The company’s comprehensive service portfolio includes low-voltage construction, data security consulting, data servers for diverse infrastructure, VOIP telephony, UCaaS solutions, and specialized call center services for the medical sector.The addition of The Wynwood Plaza marks another milestone in Communications Unlimited’s expansion, reinforcing its status as a key technology partner to commercial developments in Florida’s most dynamic business districts.For more information, please visit https://www.commsunlimited.com About Communications Unlimited Inc.Founded over 40 years ago, Communications Unlimited Inc. is a leader in telecommunications services, trusted by global corporations for its commitment to quality, safety, and customer support. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, the company is owned and operated by Enrique Rodriguez (CEO), Daniel Rodriguez (COO), and Nicole Rodriguez (CFO). Communications Unlimited offers a wide range of services, including internet connectivity, infrastructure design, low-voltage construction, VOIP and UCaaS systems, and data security solutions.

