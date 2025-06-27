Robert Jon & The Wreck Release Gritty New Single 'Keep Myself Clean'
A Raw Southern Rock Cautionary Tale from Upcoming New Album Heartbreaks & Last GoodbyesNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Southern California rockers Robert Jon & The Wreck return with “Keep Myself Clean,” the final track to be released ahead of their forthcoming studio album Heartbreaks & Last Goodbyes, due out August 22nd via Joe Bonamassa’s Journeyman Records. Produced by Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell, Rival Sons), the single is available now on all major streaming platforms. STREAM “Keep Myself Clean”. PRE-ORDER the new album Heartbreaks & Last Goodbyes. Watch the Official Music Video for “Keep Myself Clean” HERE
“Keep Myself Clean” is a grimy, slow-burning rocker that finds the band digging into their heaviest themes yet. With gritty guitar tones, a swampy groove, and a vocal delivery packed with hard-earned truth, the song delivers a raw warning against the destructive pull of fast living.
“‘Keep Myself Clean’ came together in Savannah from a few different ideas, with Dave Cobb’s brilliance shaping an entirely new concept,” says guitarist Henry James. “It was raw, menacing, and powerful—Dave even plays a few guitar tracks on it. We rolled tape with that energy still fresh in our fingers.”
“Lyrically, it’s a cautionary tale inspired by life in the fast lane,” he continues. “It warns of the risks of chasing the next party or fix, and how that path can lead people we know down some dark roads. That chaos matched the vibe in the room when we cut the track. We’re honored to share it with the world.”
The release follows a powerful string of singles from Heartbreaks & Last Goodbyes, including the haunting “Dark Angel,” the swaggering “Better Of Me,” the electrifying “Highway,” the reflective “Ashes in the Snow,” the smoldering “Long Gone” (co-written with John Oates), and the high-octane “Sittin’ Pretty.” Each song has revealed another layer of the band’s range, grit, and storytelling prowess.
Recorded in Savannah, Georgia with the band living communally throughout the process, Heartbreaks & Last Goodbyes captures the kinetic energy of a group locked in and creating in real time. Cobb’s production adds urgency and edge to the band’s signature blend of rock, soul, and Southern roots music.
“This record really represents who we are right now, both musically and personally,” says frontman Robert Jon Burrison. “We stepped away from our day-to-day and just focused on the songs, and you can feel that in every track.”
Mixed by Greg Gordon (Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson), the album will be available on CD, digital platforms, and limited-edition colored vinyl, accompanied by special merchandise bundles that include an exclusive shirt and bandana.
Since forming in 2011, Robert Jon & The Wreck—featuring Robert Jon Burrison (vocals, guitar), Henry James (lead guitar, vocals), Andrew Espantman (drums, vocals), Warren Murrel (bass), and Jake Abernathie (keys)—have built a devoted international following with their explosive live shows and emotionally resonant songwriting. Their work continues to push Southern rock forward while staying deeply connected to its roots.
The band is currently in the midst of their Summer European tour, with upcoming shows in Germany, the Netherlands, and Belgium, including stops at Hookrock Festival and Melkweg in Amsterdam. Following the European run, they’ll return stateside for a packed schedule of U.S. dates, including performances at Fargo Blues Festival, Stone Pier, Madison Ribberfest, and a featured slot at the Telluride Blues and Brews Festival in September. For tickets and full tour information, visit www.robertjonandthewreck.com.
CD Track List
1. Sittin’ Pretty
2. Ashes In The Snow
3. Highway
4. Old Man
5. Dark Angel
6. Long Gone
7. Better Of Me
8. I Wanna Give It
9. Heartbreak & Last Goodbye
10. Keep Myself Clean
VINYL Track List
Side A
1. Sittin’ Pretty
2. Ashes In The Snow
3. Highway
4. Old Man
5. Dark Angel
Side B
1. Long Gone
2. Better Of Me
3. I Wanna Give It
4. Heartbreak & Last Goodbyes
5. Keep Myself Clean
TOUR DATES:
Summer Europe and U.S.
June 27 - Torgau, DE - Kulturbastion Torgau Open Air
June 28 - Hanover, DE - Blues Garage
June 30 - Koln, DE - Die Kantine
July 1 - Wurzburg, DE - Posthalle
July 2 - Marburg, DE - KFZ Marburg E.V.
July 3 - Weert, NL - De Bosuil
July 4 - Diepenbeek, BE - Hookrock Festival
July 5 - Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg
Summer U.S.
August 1 - Fargo, ND - Fargo Blues Festival
August 2 - Lake View, IA - Stone Pier Summer Concert Series
August 3 - Hobart, IN - The Hobart Art Theater
August 5 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom
August 6 - Homer, NY - Center For The Arts of Homer
August 7 - Ridgefield, CT - Ballard Park
August 8 - Athens, NY - Athens Riverside Park
August 9 - Salisbury, MA - Blue Ocean Music Hall
August 10 - St. Johnsbury, VT - Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series
August 12 - Waldoboro, ME - Waldo Theatre
August 13 - New York, NY - Sony Hall
August 14 - Ardmore, PA - Ardmore Music Hall
August 15 - South Park Township, PA - Summer Concert Series
August 16 - Madison, IN - Madison Ribberfest
September 13 - Telluride, CO - Telluride Blues and Brews Festival
Spring 2026
February 23-27 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Rock Legends Blues Festival
April 10-12 - Miramar Beach, FL - Soundwave Beach Weekend
