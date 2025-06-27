Blockchain Startup Launches Quantum Simulator to Rethink the Cosmos

A visual representation of the Dead Universe Theory (DUT), showing the observable universe as a luminous anomaly trapped inside a massive gravitational vortex. Surrounding it are the dynamics of axion particles, entropy gradients, and structural collapse

ExtractoDAO unveils Quantum DUT, a blockchain-based simulator using James Webb data to model non-singular cosmology and galactic fossil records.

The DUT simulator turns the observable universe into code — a computational mirror of the gravitational collapse that gave rise to us.” — Joel Almeida, CEO of ExtractoDAO

CURITIBA, PARANá, BRAZIL, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scientific and Financial Blockchain Startup Launches Quantum Simulator to Reinterpret the Universe Observed by the James Webb Telescope

ExtractoDAO, a pioneering startup at the intersection of financial blockchain and scientific research, has just launched a disruptive technology that promises to reshape how we interpret the deepest astronomical data from the universe. Combining smart contracts for financial markets with advanced software for astronomical and cosmological data analysis, the company presents to the world: Quantum DUT: A Computational Framework for Non-Singular Cosmology v1.0. Explore the Quantum Core of the Universe: https://zenodo.org/records/15750860

Inspired by the challenges posed by the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), Quantum DUT is a quantum gravitational simulator based on the Dead Universe Theory (DUT). Its bold mission is to provide alternative models for dating the universe through an unprecedented method — the "fossil record of dead galaxies" — and to estimate the end of the observable era through the decline in galactic birth rates. “The simulator was used in a comparative analysis with JWST data, generating stellar mass curves consistent with the GLASS-z13 observations. The data are available at

https://www.researchsquare.com/article/rs-6952094/v1

With a consistent mathematical foundation and an interactive visualization module, the simulator offers a robust alternative to the ΛCDM model — also known as the “cosmic speed bump” model — which still struggles to explain phenomena such as the existence of ultra-massive galaxies at high redshifts observed by JWST (High-z Galaxies). In this context, Quantum DUT provides simulations that precisely reproduce the characteristics of these galaxies, suggesting they are remnants of an ancestral structural collapse — not products of traditional cosmic inflation.

Additionally, the simulator stands out by incorporating blockchain logic to ensure scientific traceability and future integration with cryptographic proofs (like ZK-SNARKs), reinforcing its proposal for decentralized, auditable, and censorship-free science.

With this initiative, ExtractoDAO demonstrates that the future of cosmology may lie not only in great telescopes, but also in great ideas — and powerful algorithms.

Joel Almeida, CEO of the startup, cosmology researcher, and lead developer of the simulator, stated:

“Our work is to collaborate with the scientific community, contribute to the advancement of cosmology, and promote understanding of the cosmos through interpretations grounded in observational data. We want to inspire researchers worldwide to download the simulator, develop their own research, and challenge scientific conservatism with irrefutable evidence.”

Eduardo Antônio de Oliveira e Rodrigues, CFO of ExtractoDAO, added:

“Perhaps the scientific community will begin to understand the true potential of blockchain technology for implementing complex scientific projects. This might be the boldest idea ever connected to the blockchain universe — once viewed with suspicion by governments and centralized authorities. Today, we are offering science the very best we can: real integration with the NASA API and trustworthy data that can significantly enrich global scientific research.”

The DUT Structural Core Simulator is an open-source, fully offline computational platform designed to model non-singular gravitational dynamics within the Dead Universe Theory (DUT) framework. It includes modules for thermodynamic retraction, galactic evolution, and quantum-corrected gravitational potentials, supporting 1D/2D visualization, scientific ledger tracking, and a built-in AI consistency checker. The simulator is secure, peer-auditable, and requires no external APIs—ensuring full reproducibility and intellectual sovereignty.

The project seeks funding to expand its scientific capabilities, integrate quantum computing, and connect to real-time observational datasets via NASA APIs. The source code is freely available at https://zenodo.org/records/15750860 and OSF, and the full technical documentation is also accessible at ExtractoDAO.com.

“If the universe is indeed asymmetrically retracting due to galaxy death and other phenomena, then scientific progress might begin with a simple click: downloading Quantum DUT.” — Joel Almeida

Gravitational Core of the Dead Universe — DUT Quantum

Legal Disclaimer:

