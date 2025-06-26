Minnesota state parks, recreation areas and trails offer Fourth of July fun; camping reservations still available (published June 26, 2025)

Minnesota state parks, recreation areas and trails are great places to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday. There is an abundance of recreational opportunities for individuals, friends and families to enjoy for an hour, a day, or a full weekend.

“We encourage everyone to spend time outdoors during Fourth of July weekend,” said Ann Pierce, director of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ Parks and Trails Division. “Minnesota’s state parks, recreation areas and trails offer welcoming places to relax, connect with nature, and celebrate the holiday in a peaceful setting. Whether you’re hiking, paddling, camping or simply enjoying a picnic with family and friends, it’s a great way to make meaningful memories.” Did you know most Minnesotans live within 30 miles of a state park or recreation area? The ParkFinder tool can assist visitors in finding a location with the recreational opportunities they’re looking for.

Some ideas for outdoor Fourth of July fun:

Walk, pedal, roll and ride on Minnesota state trails

Minnesota offers more than 1,500 miles of state trails. Many state trails are paved, making them a great option for cyclists, in-line skaters, and people using mobility devices or strollers. Find trail maps on the state trails website.

Paddle your way through Minnesota’s waters

Many Minnesota state parks have lakes or rivers to paddle on, and there are more than 4,500 miles of paddling along Minnesota’s 35 state water trails. To learn about state water trails for a paddling trip, visit the Minnesota State Water Trails website.

If you don’t have a watercraft of your own, 32 state parks offer rentals, including canoes, kayaks and stand-up paddleboards. Life jackets are included. Use the ParkFinder tool to find parks with rentals.

Stay overnight – but make your reservation soon!

Campgrounds for the nights of July 4-5 are 90 percent full. People interested in camping over the holiday weekend can see current campsite availability at the DNR’s camping reservation website. Locations with 20 or more drive-in sites available include Lake Bronson, Minneopa, Myre-Big Island, Sakatah Lake, St. Croix and Zippel Bay state parks. Red River State Recreation Area is the only location with more than one drive-in site with electric hook ups available. All lodging in state parks is full for the nights of July 4-5

Learn through programs and tours

Minnesota state parks offer a variety of outdoor education opportunities. Naturalist-led programs are offered at many parks, and most are free to attend. There are 48 naturalist programs scheduled from July 4-6; visit the Parks and Trails division’s event calendar to find details.

Three state parks offer tours—Blue Mounds, Forestville/Mystery Cave and Lake Vermilion Soudan Underground Mine. At Blue Mounds, visitors can tour the prairie and bison range to learn about the prairie ecosystem and the Minnesota Bison Conservation Herd. There are multiple types of tours available at Mystery Cave, including the one-hour scenic tour, the two-hour geology tour, and the one-hour lantern tour. Surface mine tours and interpretive exhibits are available at Soudan Underground Mine, but underground tours remain paused while mine repairs are underway following last year’s flood damage. Learn more or make tour reservations from the Tours in Minnesota state parks website.

Enjoy the outdoors fireworks-free

One thing visitors to state parks and recreation areas won’t experience during the Fourth of July weekend – or anytime – is fireworks. Minnesota rules prohibit the use of fireworks within state park and recreation area boundaries.

No matter the activity, be prepared!

The DNR encourages those participating in outdoor recreation to keep safety in mind as they celebrate the holiday outdoors with family and friends.

Pack smart: Be sure to bring sunscreen, insect repellant, a first aid kit and plenty of water for all the people and pets in your group.

Be sure to bring sunscreen, insect repellant, a first aid kit and plenty of water for all the people and pets in your group. Be BearWise: The presence of a bear in the area is not a threat to your safety, but having a bear in camp can lead to problems. Visitors should properly store food inside vehicles or in storage boxes where provided, and dispose of trash. See the DNR’s bear safety website for tips to avoid an unwanted bear encounter.

The presence of a bear in the area is not a threat to your safety, but having a bear in camp can lead to problems. Visitors should properly store food inside vehicles or in storage boxes where provided, and dispose of trash. See the DNR’s bear safety website for tips to avoid an unwanted bear encounter. Fun boating is safe boating: Always wear a lifejacket, and make sure children wear theirs. For more boating safety tips, check out the DNR’s boat and water safety webpage.

Always wear a lifejacket, and make sure children wear theirs. For more boating safety tips, check out the DNR’s boat and water safety webpage. Be weather aware: Check the weather forecast so a storm doesn’t sneak up on you.

Check the weather forecast so a storm doesn’t sneak up on you. Practice campfire safety: For a safe campfire, use dedicated fire rings in campgrounds and picnic areas. Always supervise your fire, keep it small, not tall, and make sure it’s fully extinguished before leaving. For more tips, visit mndnr.gov/campfiresafety.

For more information, visit the DNR website.