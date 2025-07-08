Apex Air & Electrical Launches Sustainability Push with Energy-Saving Systems Across Sunshine Coast Homes

SUNSHINE COAST, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As energy costs rise and climate awareness grows, Apex Air & Electrical is rolling out a new focus on sustainability by integrating energy-efficient systems into homes and businesses across the Sunshine Coast. The company, known for its air conditioning and electrical services, is aligning its offerings with the increasing demand for reduced energy consumption and long-term cost savings.

The move responds to a broader shift across Queensland, where homeowners are prioritising efficient systems to combat heat, manage costs, and reduce environmental impact. Apex Air & Electrical is currently expanding its work with energy-saving technologies in both new builds and existing properties, with an emphasis on ducted and split system air conditioning, lighting upgrades, and smart electrical designs.

“With a changing climate and growing energy demands, the way homes are cooled, heated, and powered is more important than ever,” said Chace Pinkney, one of the qualified electricians at Apex Air & Electrical. “We’re seeing more clients ask not just for comfort, but for solutions that will hold up sustainably over time.”

Apex Air & Electrical, a family-run business established in 2020, services residential, commercial, and industrial sites throughout the region. Their licensed team handles installation, repairs, and ongoing maintenance for a range of systems, from VRV setups to general lighting and power upgrades. The team also reports an increase in inquiries about compliance upgrades, such as smoke alarm installations and energy-efficient LED lighting retrofits.

With local weather patterns growing more unpredictable and temperatures consistently high, the push toward efficiency is gaining urgency. In response, Apex Air & Electrical is reinforcing its commitment to providing practical, scalable systems that meet current standards while future-proofing homes for years to come.

About Apex Air & Electrical

Founded in 2020, Apex Air & Electrical is a locally owned business delivering air conditioning and electrical services across the Sunshine Coast. The company specialises in residential and commercial solutions including installations, maintenance, and repairs. Led by founder Ayden Glassick, Apex Air & Electrical combines trade expertise with community-focused service to help homes and businesses stay safe, efficient, and comfortable year-round.

