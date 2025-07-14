Crave Designs Unveils Custom Stainless Steel Water Features for Australia’s Most Ambitious Backyards

WAGGA WAGGA, NSW, AUSTRALIA, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crave Designs has proudly launched a new line of custom stainless steel water features, crafted to meet the growing demand from Australian homeowners seeking to transform their outdoor spaces with elegant, high-quality, and locally made statement pieces.

As backyard renovations surge in popularity, water features have become a standout choice for those wanting to create tranquil, visually striking focal points. In response to this trend, Crave Designs offers fully customised water features—built to order, tailored to exact specifications, and manufactured right here in Australia.

Unlike standard off-the-shelf imports, these stainless steel water features are designed and fabricated locally, allowing clients complete flexibility in size, finish, and aesthetic. Enhancements such as LED lighting, stacked stone or tiled facades, and mirrorwall panels to name only a few, can be seamlessly incorporated into the design. Every piece is purpose-built to suit its unique environment, providing a truly personalised feature ready for placement into any outdoor setting.

Founded in 2002 in Wagga Wagga, Crave Stainless Designs earned early recognition for its bespoke indoor and outdoor water features, serving both residential and commercial clients. The company’s expansion into backyard-specific designs reflects a growing demand for tailored outdoor living solutions across Australia.

Managing Director Craig Absolum explains the shift is all about individuality:

“People want something that reflects their space and their style—not a mass-produced piece,” he said. “Our approach delivers that flexibility while also supporting skilled local craftsmanship.”

Crave Designs offers nationwide delivery and works closely with clients throughout the design and build process. While the company does not offer on-site installation, each feature is carefully constructed to ensure it is ready for seamless integration into the client’s space. Customers can provide their own design concepts or collaborate with the Crave team to bring a tailored vision to life.

From resorts to private residences, office buildings, gyms, and schools, Crave Designs’ distinctive water features can be found in diverse environments across Australia—testament to the company’s versatility and commitment to quality.

About Crave Designs

Crave Designs is a proudly Australian-owned business based in Wagga Wagga, NSW. Specialising in bespoke handcrafted custom stainless steel water features. Each piece is custom-built to meet the specific needs and aesthetic goals of our clientele, with design flexibility, exceptional workmanship, and nationwide delivery as standard.

