Coordinated Portfolio Investment Survey - 31 December 2024

MACAU, June 26 - According to the statistics released today (26 June) by the Monetary Authority of Macao, on 31 December 2024, investment of Macao residents (including individuals, the government and other legal entities but excluding Macao SAR’s foreign exchange reserves) in securities issued by unrelated non-residents reached MOP1,204.3 billion at current market value, representing increments of 2.7% and 14.3% when compared with end-June 2024 and end-2023 respectively. Among the various instruments of portfolio investment, the market values of equity securities (including mutual funds and investment trust units), long-term debt securities and short-term debt securities increased by 11.2%, 8.2% and 81.7% from end-2023 to MOP316.5 billion, MOP750.7 billion and MOP137.1 billion respectively.

By geographical distribution, the Asian region continued to occupy the largest share of Macao residents’ external portfolio investment, at 44.0%. The rest was mainly placed in North America (22.9%), Europe (17.6%), the North Atlantic and Caribbean (11.4%) and Oceania (1.8%).

Investment in securities issued by Chinese Mainland’s entities, including those securities listed on non-Mainland exchanges, continued to assume the leading position, occupying 28.4% of local residents’ portfolio investment outside Macao. Its market value increased by 22.6% from end-2023 to MOP341.5 billion. Of this total, the investment consisted of MOP59.5 billion in equity securities, MOP174.3 billion in long-term debt securities and MOP107.7 billion in short-term debt securities, taking up 18.8%, 23.2% and 78.6% of the respective total. On the other hand, the share of investment in securities issued by Hong Kong SAR entities decreased from 11.0% to 9.0%; the corresponding market value decreased by 7.3% to MOP107.8 billion, of which equity securities and long-term debt securities amounted to MOP38.6 billion and MOP54.0 billion respectively.

The market value of Macao residents’ investment in US securities increased by 33.6% from end-2023 to MOP250.6 billion while its share in total external portfolio investment rose from 17.8% to 20.8%.

Investment in European securities rose by 1.0 percentage point to 17.6% in share and by 21.1% to MOP212.2 billion in market value from end-2023. Among the European countries, the portfolio investment in Ireland, the United Kingdom and Luxembourg took up larger portions, standing at MOP72.4 billion, MOP38.0 billion and MOP36.3 billion respectively.

The market value of Macao residents’ portfolio investment in the North Atlantic and Caribbean decreased by 6.1% from end-2023 to MOP137.8 billion whereas its share in total external securities investment reduced from 13.9% to 11.4%. Within this total, the market value of portfolio investment in the British Virgin Islands dropped by 9.1% to MOP72.0 billion.

The market value of Macao residents’ investment in Belt and Road Initiative countries (excluding China) decreased by 3.8% from end-2023 to MOP100.3 billion, equivalent to 8.3% of total external portfolio investment. On the other hand, the market value of portfolio investment in Portuguese-speaking countries was MOP948.3 million, which was placed in securities issued by entities in Portugal and Brazil.

The compilation of Coordinated Portfolio Investment Survey (CPIS), jointly conducted by the Monetary Authority of Macao (AMCM) and the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC), follows the methodology advocated by the International Monetary Fund.