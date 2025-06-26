Electoral Affairs Commission to review candidate lists for Legislative Assembly Election

MACAU, June 26 - The Electoral Affairs Commission for the Legislative Assembly Election will announce, by 15 July, the set of validated candidate lists for the upcoming election, following the conclusion today of the period during which nomination committees could submit their respective lists of candidates and political platforms.

The validated lists will contest the direct and indirect election seats in the Legislative Assembly Election scheduled for 14 September.

As of 5.45pm today, the Electoral Affairs Commission had received a total of eight candidate lists for the direct election, as well as six candidate lists for the indirect elections.

The full set of candidate lists will be publicly displayed on 28 June on the ground floor of the Public Administration Building.

Upon receiving the list of candidates from each nomination committee, the Electoral Affairs Commission has initiated verification procedures to assess each candidate’s eligibility and compliance with all relevant requirements. As part of this process, the Committee for Safeguarding National Security of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) will determine whether each candidate meets the requirement of upholding the MSAR Basic Law and pledging allegiance to the MSAR of the People's Republic of China.

For candidates deemed non-compliant with this requirement, the Committee for Safeguarding National Security will issue binding review opinions to the Electoral Affairs Commission. Any decision by the Electoral Affairs Commission to disqualify candidates on the basis of non-compliance with the mentioned requirement will be based on such a review by the Committee for Safeguarding National Security. Such a decision cannot be appealed or challenged in court.

According to the Legislative Assembly Election Law and the official electoral schedule, the non-campaigning period begins the day after the candidate list submission deadline, i.e., 27 June, and runs until 29 August inclusive. The official campaigning period will begin on 30 August.

Those involved in any act deemed to constitute campaigning during the non-campaigning period may incur a fine of between 2,000 patacas and 10,000 patacas.

To enhance public understanding of rules related to the non-campaigning period, the Electoral Affairs Commission has compiled a Q&A document and uploaded it to the official election website (www.eal.gov.mo) for reference. Trustees of candidate lists, candidates, campaign teams, and the general public are advised to consult the information and strictly adhere to all electoral regulations.