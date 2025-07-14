Feedwell Launches Corporate Meal Planning Service to Support Workplace Wellness Initiatives

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, July 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading Sydney Catering provider Feedwell has launched a new corporate meal planning service that makes it easy for workplaces to offer healthy, individually packed staff meals tailored to every team member’s needs.

Designed for HR, Office Managers and Workplace Culture Managers who want to improve staff wellbeing without the admin burden. The service offers users a customisable approach to managing staff lunches, individual meal preferences, and dietary requirements. It allows companies to simply provide the number of people to be catered for, the individual dietary requirements and the preferred delivery days and times. Feedwell’s in-house team then handles everything - from menu planning and customisation to preparing the meals made fresh daily and delivered with an on-time guarantee across over 360 suburbs in Greater Sydney.

“Our goal was to take the mental load off workplaces trying to support their teams with better food,” said Eric Saad, Founder at Feedwell. “We manage everything - whether it’s 15 staff with six dietary needs or a rotating team of 200.”

Feedwell’s Corporate Meal Planning Service is built around direct input from each workplace. The team curates menus based on staff preferences, including vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free and dairy-free options. It also supports portion control, allergen awareness, and rotating selections to avoid meal fatigue. Plans can be scheduled weekly, fortnightly, or done as a one-off.

This service is ideal for companies looking to offer subsidised or fully funded meals as part of wellness initiatives, improve team productivity and morale through nutrition, and replace ad-hoc ordering with a consistent, professional catering partner. This latest development aligns with Feedwell’s broader commitment to making healthy food more accessible. Since 2021, the company has offered office catering, staff meal plans, and large-scale event services across Sydney, emphasising locally sourced Australian produce and sustainable packaging practices.

Feedwell’s ongoing service expansion reflects a growing trend in the catering sector towards service-driven, nutrition-focused solutions. The company continues to work with a broad range of clients, from production crews and school campuses to hospitals and corporate offices, adapting its model to meet shifting expectations around convenience, health, and sustainability.

For more information about Feedwell Catering Sydney or to explore menu options, visit https://feedwell.com.au.

About Feedwell

Feedwell Catering Sydney provides freshly prepared corporate and event catering services to over 360 suburbs. With a focus on local sourcing, sustainable packaging, and inclusive menus, the company serves a wide range of industries, including offices, schools, hospitals, and film productions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.