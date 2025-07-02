From Fair Skin to Fine Wine: Vicki Nguyen Goes Full Pour on Perlaiche’s Global Beverage Play

Official Perliache Logo Two Faces, Verdajo Roble & Cabernet Tempranillo Roble Perlaiché CEO Vicki Nguyen, InStyler Brands CEO Dan Fugardi and rock band Common Kings

A Unique Portfolio Where Heritage Smoothly Meets High Taste

We have been thinking globally from day one” — Steve Pastel

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vicki Nguyen , the entrepreneurial force behind skincare success Fairiche and active Vice Chair of Dan Fugardi ’s InStyler Brands – is now setting her sights on a new flavor of luxury goods: premium alcoholic beverages. With Perlaiché Wine & Spirits currently well into its development, Nguyen is curating a global portfolio of premium labels that celebrate authenticity, craft, and culture. This brand group has yet to officially debut and is already turning heads in the luxury beverage world as well as A-list Hollywood through Nguyen’s deep industry affiliations.The Perlaiché Portfolio being DevelopedWINES IF Wines – Rooted in Napa Valley, designed for the modern palate. IF Wines embraces experimentation and bold expression, with blends that reimagine what California wine can be.• Two Faces Wines – Where old-world technique meets modern elegance. Two Faces uses sustainable practices and low-intervention methods to produce character-driven whites and reds.SPIRITS• Wingman American Whiskey – Confident and classic with a fresh perspective. Wingman balances traditional distillation with smooth, approachable character.• Chickadee Bourbon – This small-batch bourbon made in Kentucky with local grains is aged to perfection. Chickadee Bourbon delivers a layered experience—rich in vanilla, oak, and spice.Looking AheadPerlaiché is exploring the acquisition of additional brands, and is in active negotiations with several key distributors and hospitality partners in Korea, Vietnam, and other fast-growing Southeast Asian markets. These relationships aim to bring the Perlaiché experience to high-end venues and modern luxury settings throughout the region.“We have been thinking globally from day one” said Nguyen’s Brand Operations Head, Steven Pastel. “Perlaiché is the culmination of artisanal tradition and modern global strategy. More than developing premium beverages—we’re building a connected, cultural footprint that resonates from Napa to Seoul.”In response to inquiries about the parallel development of alliances, Nguyen noted that, under Pastel’s direction, Abby Rosehill & Nadia Gillespie have been driving efforts to establish alignment with other industry powerhouses like Linda Voracek, Arin Meyer, Bill Corrigan, Tony Rockferry, Cole Wetzler, Kathryn Porritt and Emma Barry — key targets who, if not yet secured, have been identified and engaged to strengthen and accelerate a rapid expansion framework.Learn more at: https://perlaiche.us Press Inquiries: press@perlaiche.usPartnerships & Distribution: global@perlaiche.us

