United Restoration Offers Expert Biohazard Cleanup Services Across Florida

United Restoration - Water Damage Restoration & Mold Remediation Company

United Restoration offers 24/7 biohazard cleanup in FL. Their certified team safely handles trauma, crime, and infectious scenes with compassion & compliance.

Our biohazard remediation services go beyond cleaning, we restore peace of mind by offering safe, compliant, and respectful cleanup services when our clients need it most.” — Jordan Cohen

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- United Restoration, a leading disaster restoration company based in Fort Lauderdale, is proud to announce its expanded focus on professional biohazard cleanup services throughout Florida. Specializing in the safe and compliant removal of biohazardous materials, the company adheres to all OSHA, EPA, and Florida Department of Health regulations—making them a trusted partner for homeowners, property managers, healthcare facilities, and businesses across the state.From trauma and crime scene cleanup to infectious disease disinfection and unattended death cleanup, United Restoration provides 24/7 emergency response with industry-certified technicians. Their team utilizes hospital-grade cleaning agents and cutting-edge equipment to mitigate biological hazards, all while ensuring strict confidentiality and compassion during difficult situations.“Our biohazard remediation services go beyond cleaning,” said a spokesperson for United Restoration. “We restore peace of mind by offering safe, compliant, and respectful cleanup services when our clients need it most.”With years of experience and a proven track record across Florida communities—including Miami, Orlando, Tampa, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, and Jacksonville—United Restoration continues to lead the way in biohazard remediation, crime scene cleanup, and infectious disease control.United Restoration’s services are fully licensed and insured, and their technicians undergo rigorous training in handling bloodborne pathogens, hazardous waste disposal, and infectious materials. Whether dealing with COVID-19 disinfection or a trauma scene, Florida residents can rely on United Restoration for swift, lawful, and thorough service.To learn more or request emergency biohazard cleanup services, visit: https://www.unitedrestorationfl.com/biohazard/ About United RestorationBased in Fort Lauderdale, United Restoration is a full-service restoration company offering water damage restoration , fire damage cleanup, mold remediation , and biohazard cleanup across the state of Florida. The company is committed to safety, transparency, and rapid response, serving both residential and commercial clients.Media Contact:United RestorationPhone: (800) 743-2064Email: info@unitedrestorationfl.comWebsite: www.unitedrestorationfl.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.